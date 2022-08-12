UW: Herbig instrumental in Latu's arrival to Madison

Kamo'i Latu isn’t shy about one person who played a significant factor in his decision to transfer to the University of Wisconsin.

That would be “No. 19.” according to the former Utah safety.

“He’s my best friend,” Latu said of UW outside linebacker Nick Herbig last week. “We went to high school together, and we’re from Hawaii. Nick played a big role in it.”

Latu now continues his collegiate journey with the Badgers as he announced his transfer in early May and hopes to set a path to playing time during fall camp.

The 6-foot, 195-pound Latu played in 14 games last season, registering 19 tackles and three pass breakups for the Utes, who won the Pac-12 Conference and played Ohio State in the 2022 Rose Bowl. He finished with a career-high 10 tackles during a 42-26 win at Southern Cal in October, his only start of 2021. The Pac-12 decorated him with freshman of the week accolades for that outing.

Latu, a former three-star recruit by 247Sports and Rivals, participated in 19 games over two seasons at Utah before his move to the Midwest. The two recruiting services reported he held offers from Colorado, Nebraska, Oregon State, USC and Washington among others prior to his signing with Kyle Whittingham’s program as part of the Utes’ class of 2020.

The junior spoke to Herbig almost every day when he played at his previous stop, according to the safety. He recalled one particular chat with his former Saint Louis School teammate that was different, however.

“I’m thinking it’s a regular phone call, and he knew I entered the transfer portal,” Latu said. “He just called me, and said, ‘You know, man, my coaches want to talk to you about coming here.’”

Latu received contact from a few coaches after his decision to hit the portal, which also included UW. He believed Herbig’s presence in Madison and playing on the same side of the ball as his close friend could allow him to learn the playbook quicker.

“Especially with him being here, he’ll tell me how Wisconsin is,” Latu said. “We’re both from Hawaii, which (Wisconsin) is far from Hawaii. So I just told myself, ‘If Nick can do it out here, then you know me, it shouldn’t be that bad out here.’ And it’s not.

“I love it out here in Wisconsin. I love the culture, I love the people, and I can’t wait to see this stadium filled with people.”

Latu noted how he kept up with the Badgers last season to see how Herbig was faring, and he liked how their defense played. His arrival to this unit adds experience to a safety group that dwindled in the spring. Travian Blaylock, a fifth-year senior who looked to claim a more substantial contributing spot in the secondary this season, tore an ACL during an early April practice and is currently off UW’s 110-man fall camp roster.

Fifth-year senior John Torchio and sophomore Hunter Wohler presumably lead the way in this position group as UW hopes to replace veteran upperclassmen Scott Nelson and Collin Wilder from a season ago.

Defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard saw Latu’s physicality and play speed stand out while viewing his film.

“Very, very passionate football player that loves to get to the football,” Leonhard said. “Pass game, run game. Loves to hit, loves to attack the ball in the air, which as a safety, that’s what I’m looking for, so I’m excited.

“Great personality. Always got a smile on his face. Very serious, but he loves the game of football. I think for our group as a secondary, he’s quiet, he’s about his business, and I think he’ll keep us focused. I’m excited to see where we can get him by the end of camp.”

Torchio admitted last week during UW’s media day he felt good about the safety depth heading into fall camp. He first mentioned Latu, along with the return of fourth-year junior Titus Toler, a healthy Preston Zachman and walk-on Owen Arnett.

The first trait that stuck out to Torchio about Latu was the athleticism displayed.

“Super quick, explosive,” Torchio said. “And then just a great mindset, great football mindset. It’s kind of like Herbig in a way. Bring that Hawaiian mindset which I really like. Physical, and I’m excited to go play with him.”

Monday’s practice, the first full session open to reporters during fall camp, saw Latu working with multiple safeties. He paired with Zachman, along with seeing reps on the field with Toler and Wohler.

Latu believes the coaching staff will not have a choice but to play him after proving himself this month.

“I’m a real physical player. Meet me off the field, you wouldn’t think it. When I go out on that field, I don’t think nothing but kill. So I feel like I can put fear in the other team’s heart and it’s gonna change their game plan, and it’s gonna just smooth from there on out.”