UW: Hepburn, Badgers made crucial stops against Penn State

Micah Shrewsberry could have made a case for any of a handful of possessions as being the key for the University of Wisconsin men's basketball team emerging with a victory on Tuesday.

The Penn State coach pointed squarely at two as being the most critical. Both of them ended in offensive fouls against his team when it had a chance to tie or take the lead.

"Those two charges were probably the biggest plays in the game," Shrewsberry said.

The Badgers' defense held when it needed to, and coach Greg Gard took it as a sign of growth during a 63-60 victory at the Kohl Center that ended UW's losing streak at three games.

Penn State answered the Badgers going up by two points twice with less than 10 minutes to play but the third chance ended with Evan Mahaffey being whistled for charging as UW's Chucky Hepburn drew the foul.

The Badgers' lead was down to one as the clock ticked under one minute when the second offensive foul helped UW escape. Jalen Pickett made a drive for the basket and Hepburn slid in his way and got his feet planted on the court.

Penn State came up empty on its last four possessions after cutting UW's lead to one. It was a turnaround from its last home game a week earlier, when Michigan State scored on eight of its last nine trips up court to pull out a close victory.

"Tonight, we were able to get stops," Gard said. "Hopefully, that shows the growth of a team and the understanding of how important stringing together consecutive stops is there at the end."

The Nittany Lions shot 52% in opening up a six-point halftime lead but they couldn't capitalize on open long-distance shots at the start of the second half to extend their advantage.

The Badgers (12-5, 4-3 Big Ten) chipped away and got defensive stops to move into the lead. Penn State (12-6, 3-4) was just 3 of 11 on 3-pointers in the second half, including two misses by Andrew Funk in the final 10 seconds.

Penn State's 27% shooting on 3-pointers in the second half contributed to it going 38% from the field.

Gard credited the Badgers' perimeter defense for executing a plan of defending without double teams. They held the Nittany Lions to 20 long-distance shots when they entered averaging 28.1, which ranked 12th nationally. Their 11.1 makes per game was fourth.

"They can't make them if they can't get them off," he said.

Hepburn said the Badgers spent the lead-up to the game practicing defensive switches but avoided them late in Tuesday's game.

"That took away a couple shots," he said. "I think they were good looks, they just didn't go in. The ball went our way."

The calls did, too. Shrewsberry was irked by Mahaffey and Pickett being caught in bad positions when they were whistled for charging.

"We play off two feet, we jump straight up, you get the layup or you get the kick-out 3," Shrewsberry said. "We don't, they take charges and now we're going down the other end with possessions. We get nothing out of those when they were possessions where good stuff was happening."

Hepburn, who drew four fouls on the offensive side in addition to the two on defense in a 13-point performance, noticed something about Pickett in the final minute that might have changed the outcome.

"I was kind of surprised he did get the charge because he's a very smart player," Hepburn said. "He plays off two feet. But I just saw his head was down dribbling and I was able to go inside, slide there and take the charge."

Gard started to call it a veteran move but stopped himself.

"He's only in year two," he said. "But to be able to recognize that and stand in there and take that at a huge time, obviously, those are game-winning plays."