Ethan Happ has a chance to leave his mark as one of the most decorated players in University of Wisconsin men’s basketball history.
The senior center joined an exclusive list Tuesday when he was named to the Associated Press preseason All-America team.
Happ joins Michael Finley (1994-95), Jordan Taylor (2011-12), Frank Kaminsky (2014-15) as the only UW players to receive that honor.
Joining Happ on the team were Purdue junior guard Carsen Edwards, North Carolina senior forward Luke Maye, Duke freshman swingman R.J. Barrett, Kansas junior forward Dedric Lawson and Nevada senior forward Caleb Martin.
Edward was the leading vote-getter, appearing on 63 of the 65 ballots. Happ and Martin tied for the fifth spot.
As a junior, Happ was the only player the nation to lead his team in scoring (17.9), rebounds (8.0), assists (3.7), blocks (1.1) and steals (1.5). He needs 459 points and 25 rebounds to become the fourth player in Big Ten history with 2,000 points and 1,000 rebounds.
Happ declared for the NBA draft last spring but didn’t sign with an agent and returned to UW after working out for several teams. The biggest feedback Happ got from front-office personnel, he said, was that he needs to improve his free throw shooting and expand his offensive game away from the rim.
“I’m around him every day, so I have an appreciation for where he was two years ago, three years ago, where he was last year and how he’s gone,” UW coach Greg Gard said recently of Happ, who was a third-team AP All-American as a sophomore in 2017. “The impact and the fingerprints he’s had on our success, on and off the court, can’t be disregarded. He does a lot of good things for our team.”
Happ, a two-time All-Big Ten first-team selection, enters his final season in the top 10 in several major categories at UW. He’s eighth in scoring (1,541), second in rebounds (875), third in steals (179) and sixth in blocked shots (110). He’s also 17th in assists (270) and is on pace to finish in the top 5 that category as well.
“If he just has a normal year, he’ll be in the top 3 in five statistical categories in our program,” Gard said. “He will be on the Mt. Rushmore in terms of Wisconsin basketball.”
Like Happ, Edwards went through the NBA draft combine and multiple workouts before deciding to return to college.
The 6-foot-1 Edwards was a third-team All-American last season after averaging 18.5 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.8 assists. He's expected to play a bigger role as the leader and go-to player on a young team.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.