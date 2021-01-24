UW got its shots, but they didn't fall in loss to Ohio State

It was more than just shots not falling that led to a home defeat for the University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team, though that certainly didn’t help.

The fact of the matter is it’s nearly impossible for the No. 10 Badgers to win while shooting 25% from 3-point range, as they did Saturday afternoon in a 74-62 loss to No. 15 Ohio State at the Kohl Center.

Could UW had done a better job of attacking the paint? Sure. But were most of the shot attempts from beyond the arc acceptable for a team that entered the game shooting just shy of 40% from that area? Absolutely.

Greg Gard distributed his share of criticism toward his team after its second home loss of the season, but shot selection wasn’t high on the list after the Badgers went 7 of 28 from 3-point range.

“I thought the vast majority of the 3s we had were really good looks — we had some wide-open ones — other than two or three that come to mind initially,” Gard said. “I’ll look through and go back through those. We talked about touching the paint a lot. I thought when we did do it, we had a lot of good things happen. But again, we did have some extremely good looks that we have to take at that point in time.