 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
UW got its shots, but they didn't fall in loss to Ohio State
0 comments

UW got its shots, but they didn't fall in loss to Ohio State

  • 0

It was more than just shots not falling that led to a home defeat for the University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team, though that certainly didn’t help.

The fact of the matter is it’s nearly impossible for the No. 10 Badgers to win while shooting 25% from 3-point range, as they did Saturday afternoon in a 74-62 loss to No. 15 Ohio State at the Kohl Center.

Could UW had done a better job of attacking the paint? Sure. But were most of the shot attempts from beyond the arc acceptable for a team that entered the game shooting just shy of 40% from that area? Absolutely.

Greg Gard distributed his share of criticism toward his team after its second home loss of the season, but shot selection wasn’t high on the list after the Badgers went 7 of 28 from 3-point range.

“I thought the vast majority of the 3s we had were really good looks — we had some wide-open ones — other than two or three that come to mind initially,” Gard said. “I’ll look through and go back through those. We talked about touching the paint a lot. I thought when we did do it, we had a lot of good things happen. But again, we did have some extremely good looks that we have to take at that point in time.

“We’ll look and see if we could go in the paint more, which I know we can. But with how this team shoots it and how this team is built, we have to take advantage of those 3s when the good ones present themselves and we had plenty of good ones early.”

The Badgers missed 17 of their first 21 attempts from beyond the arc until senior forward Aleem Ford got hot down the stretch. Ford scored 13 points to lead the Badgers (12-4, 6-3 Big Ten), who also got 12 from senior point guard D’Mitrik Trice and 11 apiece from senior big men Micah Potter and Nate Reuvers.

Ford went 4 of 8 from 3-point range and Trice was 2 of 5, while their teammates were a combined 1 of 15. Potter missed all four of his attempts and Reuvers went 0 of 3.

“You can’t rely on that,” Reuvers said of the 3-point shot, “but it’s obviously tough when you’re not hitting good looks.”

UW senior guard Brad Davison, who went 1 of 6 from beyond the arc and 1 of 7 overall, had a made 3-pointer wiped out early in the game when official Bo Boroski called an offensive foul on him for kicking out his leg on the shot attempt.

When asked about the rare call and whether it affected Davison’s play the rest of the way, Gard half-addressed the first question and ignored the second one.

“I’ll have to look at the film,” Gard said. “The official explained what he saw and what he called. I didn’t see it (live). It was obviously big because it took away a 3 and it ended up being a foul on Brad. In the moment, that’s a big play. I’ll look at the film and see if he really did stick his leg out or how it all happened. He must have; hopefully, he wouldn’t call it if it didn’t happen.”

Gard was much more displeased with his team’s defensive performance.

Ohio State shot 51% for the game and 56% after halftime. Seven players scored at least eight points for the Buckeyes (12-4, 6-4), who got a game-high 20 points from sophomore forward E.J. Liddell.

Gard had raved about Ohio State’s offense, which is ranked No. 5 nationally in efficiency, while pointing out how little the Buckeyes rely on mid-range shots that are frowned upon in today’s analytics.

So what did Ohio State do Saturday? Pick part the Badgers with an array of mid-range jumpers, of course.

Liddell made two in the opening possessions of the game, while Seth Towns, Justice Sueing and C.J. Walker also had success in that area. Towns finished with 10 of Ohio State’s 20 bench points, while Walker, back after missing four games with a hand injury, added eight points and three assists.

UW did a good job defending guard Duane Washington Jr. — Ohio State’s leading scorer went 1 of 9 from the field — but it also had plenty of breakdowns. That list included leaving sniper Justin Ahrens open, and the junior wing made the Badgers pay by making three 3-pointers.

“If we’re going to win these games, we’ve got to lock them up defensively,” Reuvers said. “They just got too comfortable and that’s kind of how they got going.”

UW never led in the game and trailed by as many as 13 points in the second half, but it would creep within striking range at times only to give up a basket on the other end.

Ford made three 3-pointers over a span of four possessions to help UW pull within 62-58 with 4 minutes, 35 seconds remaining. He had a chance to cut into the deficit even more but missed a decent look from the left wing that would have cut Ohio State’s lead to one.

Instead, Washington made two free throws and Walker made a jumper in the lane and the Buckeyes’ cushion was back to eight with 3:03 to go.

“We never set the tone defensively for how we have been,” Gard said, “and who we need to be.”

Jim Polzin is a reporter for the Wisconsin State Journal in Madison.

Maruette loses to DePaul

MILWAUKEE — Charlie Moore had 21 points as DePaul beat Marquette 68-61 on Saturday.

Moore hit all 10 of his free throws.

Javon Freeman-Liberty had 19 points and six rebounds for DePaul (3-5, 1-5 Big East Conference). Darious Hall added seven rebounds. Nick Ongenda had five blocks.

D.J. Carton scored a career-high 23 points for the Golden Eagles (8-7, 4-5). Justin Lewis added eight rebounds. Theo John had eight rebounds.

Associated Press

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+6
550 Wisconsin National Guard troops in D.C. for Inauguration Day; first deployment there since Civil War
Local News

550 Wisconsin National Guard troops in D.C. for Inauguration Day; first deployment there since Civil War

550 Wisconsin National Guard troops were on the ground in D.C. to support Wednesday's inauguration. It was the first time since the Civil War the Wisconsin National Guard was deployed to D.C. for something "besides for ceremonial purposes."

For Spc. Shane Kieslich, a native of Union Grove who is currently studying international business at the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh, it was his first time in D.C. since he was in seventh grade.

+2
WATCH & LISTEN: Self-taught 21-year-old blues guitarist from Racine is a finalist in national competition
Local News

WATCH & LISTEN: Self-taught 21-year-old blues guitarist from Racine is a finalist in national competition

"I used to listen to the radio on my way to the barbershop every weekend, they had this program called the Saturday Morning Blues Brunch," remembers Stephen Hull of the car rides that planted his love for the blues when he was 14.

Seven years later, now 21 and a self-taught guitarist, Hull's band — The Stephen Hull Experience, a blues-rock group based in Racine — is now a finalist for a national music competition.

How those 65 and older will be able to get vaccinated against COVID-19 in Racine County
Local News

How those 65 and older will be able to get vaccinated against COVID-19 in Racine County

Don't expect the vaccination rollout to fly by quickly, however. According to CRCHD: "For those ages 65+, please note there are 28,822 residents of Racine County and 700,000 residents of Wisconsin who fall into the 65+ age group but Wisconsin is only receiving about 70,000 first doses per week. Not everyone in this age group will be able to be vaccinated immediately so we appreciate everyone’s patience."

+5
Steil says Biden's order stalling construction on Keystone Pipeline cost Wisconsinites their jobs
Local News

Steil says Biden's order stalling construction on Keystone Pipeline cost Wisconsinites their jobs

Even if more clean-energy jobs are coming in the next four years and beyond, “I don’t know if that’s a lot of solace to the men and women who lost their jobs this week that there might be a potential future job,” U.S. Rep. Bryan Steil said during a Friday morning press conference in Racine County. “A future job doesn’t pay the mortgage. It doesn’t pay the rent. It doesn’t cover the grocery bill.”

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News