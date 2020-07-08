UW game won't be played at Wrigley Field

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

The University of Wisconsin football team will not play Northwestern at Wrigley Field this season.

Northwestern’s athletic department and the Chicago Cubs announced Wednesday the decision to move the contest, which is slated for Nov. 7. The move was made due to a number of uncertainties caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the Wildcats’ website, the game will be played at Northwestern’s Ryan Field. Kickoff time is to be determined.

“This is a disappointing conclusion to reach, but absolutely the right one in our current environment,” Northwestern vice president for athletics and recreation Jim Phillips said in a statement. “The uncertainty of football and baseball schedules, and the possibility of limited attendance, made this an easy choice to make for our student-athletes and fans. We’re grateful for our outstanding partners from the Cubs, and look forward to bringing the passion and pageantry of college football game day to the city’s north side when we can do so safely and securely with a packed house.”

Northwestern last played at Wrigley in 2010, and it has an agreement in place to play there in 2022, 2024 and 2026.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0