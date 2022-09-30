UW for Oct. 1

Bret Bielema returns to Camp Randall Stadium for the first time as an opposing coach when he brings his 3-1 Fighting Illini to town Saturday. Here's a look at the keys to victory for both teams ... and a prediction for the final score.

Three keys for the Badgers

Throw early: The Badgers would be wise to flip their attack. UW for decades has run the ball to set up its passing game, which was heavy on play-action fakes to create space in the defense. Those play-action fakes have been markedly absent this season. UW has run 11 play-action plays with the starters in under new offensive coordinator Bobby Engram, so the mindset of establishing the run on early downs has less of a benefit. Engram should do what he can as a play caller to get quarterback Graham Mertz going early — especially after his 11-of-20 performance against Ohio State that generated just 94 yards — and trust tailback Braelon Allen and the offensive line to be effective whenever he leans on them.

Figure out the defensive front: Very little the Badgers did against the Buckeyes’ stretch runs worked. The Illini use running back Chase Brown in a similar fashion on inside and outside zone plays, albeit with significantly less talent than OSU on the offensive line, at quarterback and receiver. UW’s front got gashed repeatedly last week, and the core group of defensive linemen (Keeanu Benton, Isaiah Mullens, Rodas Johnson and James Thompson Jr.) got undisciplined with their play at times. Brown (151 yards per game, FBS-leading 604 yards rushing) can make the Badgers pay if the front doesn’t play better.

Sustain drives: UW had two drives longer than five plays last week, but the game already was well in OSU’s favor when both occurred. The Illini have a solid defense, which will be aggressive in bringing pressure. They have blitzed on 40.9% of the pass plays they have faced. The Badgers have to stay on the field, either by avoiding third downs or converting them. Illinois allows a 25% conversion rate on third down, seventh-best in the FBS, although it has faced an FCS program and two FBS teams that rank in the bottom fifth of the division in third-down conversion rate.

Three keys for the Illini

Heat up Mertz: This will remain a key for Badgers opponents until UW’s junior quarterback proves he can handle pressure. Few quarterbacks are better under pressure, but the disparity between Mertz’s numbers in a clean pocket and with pressure is massive. PFF statistics show that Mertz is completing 72.1% of his throws and averages 10.6 yards per attempt in a clean pocket (74.5% of his dropbacks). His completion rate drops to 42.9% and he averages 4.2 yards per throw under pressure. Look out for defensive linemen Jer’Zhan Newton and Keith Randolph Jr. to be disruptive.

Continue feeding Williams: Illinois sophomore Isaiah Williams is a sparkplug in this offense. The 5-foot-10 wide receiver has top-tier agility and he’s hard to get ahold of when he finds space. The converted quarterback is averaging seven catches per game and is a threat to break screens into big plays, something that UW defensive backs will have to keep in mind when they’re lined up in front of him. Williams has made plays in the past on jet sweeps but only has one carry thus far this year. Look for him to get a couple of extra touches via handoffs.

Play like a bowl game is on the line: Illinois gave itself extra time to prepare for the Badgers after having a game Thursday last week. So much of the conversation around this game will be about Illini coach Bret Bielema returning to Madison, but this game could be the difference in making a bowl game.

The Illini enter Saturday 3-1 and with the following opponents remaining — Wisconsin, Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska, Michigan State, Purdue, Michigan and Northwestern. Illinois likely only will be favored in its matchup with Northwestern and potentially at Nebraska next month. An upset of the Badgers would create a great deal of momentum and could propel the Illini to their first bowl since 2019.

Predictions

Camp Randall is going to be a hostile environment before kickoff, with fans letting out about a decade’s worth of pent up resentment toward Illinois coach Bret Bielema. But when the game begins, both defenses will be hell-bent on stopping the run and it likely will result in short, choppy drives for both sides.

UW has a more talented receiving corps and deeper pool of backs to work with. If the Badgers’ defense can shore up its tackling and force DeVito to make plays down the field to win, UW should be able to win a slugfest.

Colten's pick: Badgers 24, Illinois 13