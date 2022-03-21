UW for March 22

MILWAUKEE — Chucky Hepburn fell to the court with less than five minutes left in the first half Sunday. He clutched his left leg and could be heard groaning in pain. His teammates rushed toward him to help him up so he could return to play.

But Hepburn was taken directly to the University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team’s locker room and didn’t return during its NCAA Tournament second-round game against Iowa State. The third-seeded Badgers couldn’t adjust and fell 54-49 to the 11th-seeded Cyclones at Fiserv Forum.

“Chucky’s a great player, a great point guard,” UW junior forward Tyler Wahl said. “He’s another piece that really holds us together. Seeing him go down hurts us, but we tried to rally together and you could definitely feel his presence not out there.”

It’s the second consecutive season in which UW lost in the second round of the tournament. The Badgers lost to eventual national champion Baylor last season.

UW, which struggled on 3-pointers all season, only made two of its 22 attempts (9.1%). The Badgers finished 14 of 47 (29.8%) overall from the field.

“I thought we had some good looks, too,” UW coach Greg Gard said. “I know we’re 2 of 22, but I would say for the most part until right at the end, most of those were pretty decent looks that you’ve got to take, especially with how they’re playing with packing things in and trapping the post. Those are things you’ve got to counter by knocking down some shots.”

Johnny Davis led UW (25-8) with 17 points and Brad Davison had 12. Almost half of the pair’s combined points came from the free throw line, and they went 7 of 23 overall from the field.

The Cyclones (22-12) weren’t much better, shooting 34.5% overall. Iowa State’s Gabe Kalscheur, who previously played at Minnesota, led all players with 22 points.

UW struggled with turnovers from the beginning, finishing with a season-high 17 after averaging only 8.4 per game.

The Badgers lost three of their last four games. It was the last game for seniors Davison, Chris Vogt and redshirt junior Carter Higginbottom and likely Davis’ last game as well because he is predicted to be a top-10 pick in the NBA draft.

“The loss, yeah, that stings and we didn’t play well enough, shoot well enough, take care of the ball, but it goes beyond that,” Gard said. “The finality of that last time and not being able to go to practice tomorrow, next week, those types of things. It’s going to end at some point in time, you just try to hope that you can keep stringing it out for another day.”

Here are three things that stood out.

Short on guards

Hepburn was in charge of defending Iowa State’s Tyrese Hunter and did a good job of shutting down the freshman point guard from Racine. Hunter didn’t make his first shot until there 4:37 remained in the first half, which is when Hepburn was injured.

The Badgers already were without backup point guard Lorne Bowman II, who hasn’t played in a game since Feb. 15 due to what UW called a non-COVID illness.

That meant Davison took over point guard responsibilities. Davis and Jahcobi Neath both have the ability to play point guard but rarely did this season. Neath was assigned to guard Hunter and Davison stuck with his original assignment of Izaiah Brockington.

“I thought we bounced back OK emotionally from it,” Gard said of Hepburn’s injury. “But obviously when you have to make an in-game adjustment like that, you’re … not making great decisions as it is in terms of our turnover ratio. We needed to have him on the court. It would have helped.”

Can’t contain Kalscheur

UW limited Iowa State’s top scorers — Hunter and Brockington — but couldn’t stop Kalscheur, who made 10 of 19 shots.

Kalscheur went on a personal 7-0 run in the second half. It was just the third time this season he scored at least 20 points in a game.

“He did a really good job of using screens to free himself and then back-door cuts as well,” Davis said. “He had a couple of those. I would say he does a really good job of coming off screens and being ready to shoot the ball.”

It was the sixth time Kalscheur faced UW in his career. His previous high against the Badgers was 15 points with the Golden Gophers last season.

Davison improves shooting

Davison led the Badgers with 10 points in the first half after only scoring four points on 1-for-5 shooting against Colgate in the first round.

His 3-pointer with 12:37 left before halftime was the 300th of his career. He made another long attempt but stepped on the line, so it only was a 2-pointer.

Davison had to focus on playing point guard in the second half, which limited his scoring opportunities. He went 0-for-2 from the field and made two free throws.

Davison finished his fifth and final season with an average of 14.1 points and 4.0 rebounds per game.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0