UW for March 13

INDIANAPOLIS — Chucky Hepburn said he could see the game slipping away from the University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team shortly after his 3-pointer with just under two minutes left to play.

The freshman point guard’s shot tied the game at 58-58, but Michigan State junior guard Tyson Walker responded with a pair of jumpers that forced UW to call a timeout. The Badgers couldn’t seem to get a defensive stop and Walker was on fire, adding one more point before Brad Davison ended the streak with a layup.

UW kept the game within at least five points throughout the final minute, but every time the Badgers would score, the Spartans would answer. Even when Hepburn hit another 3-pointer to make it a two-point game with 16 seconds left, it didn’t matter because the momentum had already shifted and the only way UW could stop Michigan State’s offense was by fouling.

The Spartans were 7 of 9 from the free-throw line in the final two minutes of the game en route to a 69-63 win.

“We just couldn't get buckets on our end and they made free throws, so it's credit to them,” Johnny Davis said after the Badgers dropped back-to-back games for the first time this season.

It was an abnormal finish for a UW team that entered play with a 15-2 record in games decided by six or fewer points.

Some of the biggest games for the Badgers (24-7, 15-5 Big Ten) were ones that were decided at the end — including UW’s home win over Purdue, when Hepburn hit a 3-pointer with less than two seconds left to earn the Badgers a share of the Big Ten regular-season title.

The Badgers’ only two close losses came against Providence — without Davis in the third game of the season — and in the regular-season finale against Nebraska on Sunday in Madison.

“I feel like this game we were playing from behind,” junior forward Tyler Wahl said. “Usually in these close games, we've been playing with a lead and been able to hit some free throws. But today we were playing from behind the entire game and so that can definitely be a mental block.”

The Badgers only had the lead for a total of five minutes and nine seconds. The longest sustained time they had the lead was for 3:42, as the Spartans tied the game four times during the 6:31 span that UW had a slight edge.

UW struggled offensively in the first half, which contributed to their loss despite Michigan State only taking a 24-22 lead into halftime. The Badgers didn’t hit a single 3-pointer before the break while shooting 24.1% from the field in the half. Davis, UW’s leading scorer and Big Ten Player of the Year, was held to just four points on 1-for-10 shooting in the first half.

The fact the Badgers only trailed by two points at half was thanks largely to Brad Davison’s 10 first-half points and 4-for-4 shooting from the free throw line. The Badgers defense also limited Michigan State to 33% shooting and 0 of 4 from the 3-point line in the opening 20 minutes.

Things swung the opposite way in the second half with UW’s offense heating up just as the defense struggled to get stops.

The Badgers shot 48.4% overall and 41.2% from behind the arc in the second half. They went on a 6-0 run to take the lead for the first time, and Davison hit his first 3-pointer of the game to give the Badgers their largest lead of four points with 11:45 remaining.

A minute and a half later, Michigan State started a run of seven consecutive possessions with points to keep the Badgers out of reach. The Spartans shot 58.1% in the second half, led by Marcus Bingham Jr. 's 6-for-8 shooting and 13 points in the final 20 minutes.

It also didn’t help that the Badgers’ leading scorer in the game and best free throw shooter — Davison, who had 23 points — fouled out with 20 seconds remaining.

“Every time you have the opportunity to compete, you want to be out there for your team,” Davison said. “So whether it's foul trouble or whatever it may be, you want to be out there trying to compete and trying to win and do everything you can to help your team be successful. Like Coach said, these games and these minutes aren't guaranteed anymore, so you want to always leave your best foot forward. That's just the desire to win.”

It was Michigan State’s ability to make big plays down the stretch that put the game out of reach for UW, something the Badgers are typically doing to their opponents, not the other way around.

“We were not as good in the first 38 minutes to be able to come down the stretch and put a game away,” UW coach Greg Gard said. “We didn't lose the game in the last two minutes. There would be 50 things I'll find in the first 38 that put ourselves in that position. So that's why we've been able to finish out games, because we've played the 40 minutes better than what we played tonight, not just what happens in the last two minutes.”

