UW for July 12

The University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team won the Big Ten regular season twice in the past three seasons, but some new threats will be joining the league in 2024.

That is when UCLA and USC are expected to join the Big Ten, and Badgers players are excited for what those programs bring to an already challenging conference.

The Bruins have 11 NCAA championships, which is more than all of the current Big Ten teams combined (10). Michigan State is the conference’s last national champion, winning in 2000.

UCLA and USC both played in last year’s NCAA Tournament, and both made it to the Elite Eight in 2021, with UCLA eventually losing to Gonzaga in the Final Four.

“Let's bring in the best,” UW walk-on Isaac Lindsey said. “Why wouldn't you want to play the best? Bringing in a team of that caliber, like UCLA, you're gonna have to be ready to play them and beat them if you want to win championships. That program knows how to win championships. I think just getting the option to play them in the regular season, we'll just understand what a championship program looks like. It can help us — and help every other Big Ten team — realize what it takes.”

Lindsey is one of nine players on the roster who could make the West coast trip in 2024-25.

Junior center Steven Crowl had mixed thoughts when he heard that the Big Ten had approved the addition of the two teams.

“I don't know if it's a bad thing,” Crowl said. “I think those are two pretty good college basketball teams joining the Big Ten. I just think it might be difficult that travel would probably be the biggest thing that they're worried about.”

Crowl could be around for that. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, he has an extra year of eligibility which would allow him the opportunity to play the new league members. The other four juniors would also have that chance. Crowl doesn’t know if he’ll use his extra year.

He joked that his younger teammates could have some cross-country travel. One worry is teams may have to play in California and travel to the East coast to play Rutgers the next day.

Crowl said he’s not worried about the travel specifically because the team is used to bussing and flying around during the season. Instead he sees the addition of the Pacific Time Zone as an issue.

Lindsey brought up the Badgers’ most recent success in the Pacific Time Zone — the Maui Invitational Championship — as his reasoning they’ll be fine. Instead of Hawaii, the annual event was hosted in Las Vegas due to COVID-19. UW battled past Texas A&M, Houston and Saint Mary’s to win the tournament.

The sophomore said there was already a precedent for expansion.

“I feel like the SEC is starting to do it with Texas and Oklahoma going over to the SEC,” Lindsey said. “I just feel like everyone's getting the best together. We might as well play the best all year round. You're ready for the end of the year after playing a great competition like that.”