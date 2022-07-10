UW for July 11

Travis Beckum remembers walking home from a University of Wisconsin football training camp practice and noticing the plaques on the exterior wall of the Camp Randall Memorial Sports Center.

That’s where UW honors members of its athletic hall of fame. Beckum, a Badgers tight end from 2005 to 2008, had some idea then what that recognition meant.

That doesn’t come close to comparing how he views the plaques today.

That’s because he’s one of 11 people who were unveiled Friday as being part of the hall’s class of 2022.

“I think that the time that I finally realized how important it was, it was just as of recent,” Beckum said. “Just leaving out of training camp and seeing those plaques, it just means that much more now.”

The rest of the group includes seven other former Badgers players from the Contemporary Era, since 1974: Laura Abbinante (volleyball), Hilary Knight (hockey), Jim Lemon (golf), Erica Palmer (cross country and track and field), Gary Suter (hockey), Jordan Taylor (basketball) and Reggie Torian (football and track and field).

Former Badgers football player Carl Silvestri was chosen from the Heritage Era. Cheryl Bailey was picked from administration; she was associate athletic director for sport administration. And Msgr. Michael Burke was selected for special service.

They’ll be inducted Sept. 9 at Hamel Music Center, a new venue for the 2022 ceremony.

A Milwaukee native, Beckum holds the UW record for career receiving yards by a tight end (2,149), which ranks fifth for all receivers. A first-team All-American and All-Big Ten selection as a junior in 2007, he caught 75 passes that season, tied for third-most in Badgers history.

He was a third-round draft pick by the NFL’s New York Giants and played four seasons with the team, winning the Super Bowl in 2012.

“I was able to put the icing on the cake as far as my football career,” Beckum said of getting chosen for the UW hall. “I was very fortunate to win a Super Bowl in New York but this is by far the most important accolade that I’ve ever received.”

He had to keep the news under his hat for around two months after athletic director Chris McIntosh informed him of his selection in a phone call. He called W Club executive director Nick Pasquarello multiple times asking UW to make the announcement so he could share it.

“It’s nice now to be able to put it out there not just to my friends but you go in random places and have people thank me for what I did here at the university,” Beckum said. “It’s going to be nice to publicize that so the whole world can see it now.”

Taylor and Knight were first-ballot selections — a player becomes eligible 10 years after the end of his or her UW career.

Knight is the UW women’s hockey career leader in points (262) and goals (143) and also holds the team records for game-winning goals (30), power-play goals (37), shots (986) and hat tricks (9) in a career that ran from 2007 to 2009 and 2010 to 2012. She helped the Badgers to national championships in 2009 and 2011, sharing the most outstanding player award in the latter with Meghan Duggan.

She joined men’s hockey player Chris Chelios, a 2011 UW hall of fame inductee, as the only Badgers athletes to compete in four Olympics when she was picked for the 2022 U.S. team. Her 10 points for the silver medal-winning Americans was the second-highest for a U.S. women’s hockey Olympian.

Taylor set an NCAA record with a career assist-to-turnover ratio of 3.01 when his time with the Badgers ended in 2012. Big Ten coaches made him a first-team selection as a senior, and he was a second-team All-American in 2011.

On Feb. 21, 2011, he scored 21 of his 27 points in the second half as UW surged past Ohio State 71-67 at the Kohl Center for its second victory against a No. 1 team and its first since 1962. Taylor scored 39 points at Indiana 10 days later, the third-highest-scoring game in Badgers history, and finished his career seventh on the team all-time scoring list (1,533) and second for assists (464).

“It’s cool to realize what you meant to the university and the impact that you had, along with your teammates, on the university,” Taylor said. “There’s not much more you can ask for, to be honest.”

Part of one of the prominent Madison and Badgers hockey families, Suter played at UW from 1983 to 1985 before starting a 17-year NHL career. A physical defensemen, he was inducted into the U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame in 2011.

Suter’s brothers Bob and John and nephew Ryan also played defense for the Badgers. Bob Suter became a member of the UW Athletic Hall of Fame in 2017.

Abbinante became the second UW volleyball All-American when she was named to the second team as a senior in 1996. She finished her four-year career as UW’s all-time assist leader (5,833).

Lemon captained the Badgers men’s golf team from 1998 to 2001 and went on to a pro career on the PGA Tour Canada. He died in 2021 at age 43 after battling pancreatic cancer.

Palmer won the 1999 Big Ten and NCAA cross country championships and was UW’s female athlete of the year that season. She repeated at the conference meet in 2000 and was a four-time All-American in track.

Silvestri played running back and defensive back from 1962 to 1964 and was voted team MVP in his final season. He averaged 6.2 yards per carry on the 1962 Big Ten championship team and later played in the NFL for St. Louis and Atlanta.

Bailey was central to UW getting to gender equity compliance through the 1990s and early 2000s. She helped bring NCAA volleyball, golf and hockey events to UW in a tenure from 1990 to 2005.

Burke was the Badgers football team chaplain for more than four decades. Known as “Father Mike,” he was a fixture on UW sidelines and performed more than 100 wedding ceremonies for players and coaches. He died in 2020.

McIntosh, a former Badgers player, choked up in describing Burke’s impact on the football team. A scholarship was established in Burke’s name that’s rewarded to a football player who came to UW as a walk-on.

Torian won the 1997 NCAA outdoor championship in the 110-meter high hurdles, one of five times he was an All-American in a UW career that ran from 1994 to 1997. But he wasn’t convinced his recognition was legitimate when he got a call from McIntosh a couple months ago.

“I think I sent back 21 questions just to verify that it was him,” Torian said. “I was sitting at the park doing my exercises when he gave me a call. Who expects the athletic director to give you a call? ...

“I didn’t believe it at first. And it still hasn’t sunk in all the way. But I am grateful and blessed to be among everybody here who are also being inducted.”