UW for Dec. 26

Isaiah Mullens is rarely called by his name around the University of Wisconsin football team.

The junior has a number of nicknames used by teammates and coaches — he can pinpoint who’s calling for him by the nickname used. The most used is “Big Tree,” a reference to the 6-foot-4, 297-pound defensive end’s size and ability to root himself in the ground and not get moved by opposing offensive linemen. Some of his other nicknames have origins in teasing the affable Columbus, Ohio, native.

UW strength and conditioning coach Shaun Snee is the creator of a number of Mullens’ nicknames.

“When I first got here, actually, Isaiahh was the one — it was either Isaiahh (Loudermilk) or Quintez (Cephus) — one of those guys started calling me Big Jelly. That's when like the nicknames started. Coach Snee, either last year or a couple years ago, started calling me Big Tree, and Baywatch, because I guess I run in slow motion.”

Perhaps excluding his sprint speed, Mullens has made improvements this year that have helped the Badgers’ defense. He’s been a starting defensive end in UW’s base, 3-4 defense, and added depth to the position when the unit deploys its nickel package. He appeared in all 12 games, making seven starts.

Mullens has 23 tackles, 2½ for loss, two sacks and a pass breakup this season. In 319 defensive snaps this season, Mullens hasn’t missed a tackle, according to Pro Football Focus.

“He’s a massive man,” junior nose tackle Keeanu Benton said of Mullens. “A lot of people don't see it's hard to move him. He's very, very strong and a lot of people don't see that. But he makes plays. A lot of times they're not like eye-popping plays, but we still need those made. He's been making a jump mentally as well.”

Mullens knew he was in line for a bigger role on the defense this season after the departures of Loudermilk and Garrett Rand, UW’s starting defensive ends in 2019 and 2020. After being limited by nagging but not serious injuries during spring practices, Mullens attacked summer workouts and was ready for more reps in fall camp.

As he gained more confidence in his role, his skill set shined. He’s adept at taking on double teams and not giving ground, which allows UW’s linebackers to stay free of blockers. And when he’s given a one-on-one matchup in pass-rushing situations, his upper-body strength has helped him shed blockers and create pressure.

“I think he put in a great offseason,” UW defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard said. “And now … with experience, you just see him continuing to grow week in and week out. I think he's confident in who he is. He knows the type of player he is, and he's putting that out there every single week.”

There are a few areas Mullens has already identified he wants to improve this offseason. He said he’s hovered around 300 pounds throughout the year, but believes if he slims down a bit, he can be quicker off the ball and create more penetration up front. He also wants to improve his flexibility in order to avoid injury and maintain a better stance throughout the season.

UW plays Arizona State — a run-first team with a solid offensive line — in the Las Vegas Bowl on Dec. 30. It’ll be the kind of matchup that Mullens can play a significant role in helping the Badgers win. He’ll need to help contain a rushing attack that ranked No. 24 in the FBS at 202.3 yards per game. He’ll also be asked to create pressure up the middle on mobile quarterback Jayden Daniels.

Mullens believes he and UW’s defense is up for the challenge.

“It’s a pretty good team that we're going up against,” Mullens said.

“But we have faith in each other, we believe in each other. If we do what we need to do, we could just go out there and dominate like we’ve actually been used to. It's not going to be easy, obviously, there's going to be bumps in the road and stuff like that. But if we stay consistent and if we keep each other accountable and we just play hard, we’ll be good.”

