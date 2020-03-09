UW football: Whitted, Badgers getting fresh starts

The Badgers finished winter strength and conditioning work last week and Chryst said he felt the players needed the recovery time. They’ll do some conditioning work on the McClain Center turf this week before leaving campus.

“I think we need this week to try to make the most of spring practices. You talk with the group a lot, they have four phases to prepare you for the season. Each phase is really important, but I think each phase you’ve got to kind of ratchet up a bit. They had a productive and good winter, phase two is spring ball and we want to make the most of that. We’ll give them two weeks to get prepared for it,” Chryst said.

Offensive line expected to shuffle

For the second spring in a row, the Badgers will need to retool their offensive line after a number of departures. But UW will have a number of options that have snaps under their belts to fill those roles.

“They’re all going to work — that’s one (group), if you’re trying to keep score at home, that O-line’s going to shuffle during the spring. They’ll all get opportunities,” Chryst said. “It is a group that a lot of them have good experience and you try to find the best five.”