UW football: Where the Badgers' pass rush showed improvement in Week 1

“More and more throughout camp going into the season, you started to see him win some of those one-on-one matchups, win with speed, win with his skill set more so than strength and just being sound play in and play out,” defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard said about Burks. “So excited to see what he can do.”

Chryst and multiple players said Leonhard and the defensive staff gave the front seven a good plan to attack areas Penn State struggled to block last season.

Though the secondary held its own against Penn State’s passing attack for the most part, four chunk passing plays in which the front wasn’t able to get pressure led to more than half of Penn State’s total yardage. Being better off the edge and with three- and four-man rushes this season — which the Badgers showed in the opener — will help add more bodies in pass coverage.

Herbig’s highlight sack came off a three-man rush. The play started with Burks threatening to rush on the opposite side of Herbig and Sanborn creeping around the line to force Penn State blockers to account for him, but Herbig’s quick win in a three-man rush is something UW could use more of going forward.

“If you’re in a three-man rush and can get home with eight dropping, that's as good as you can ask for,” said defensive end Matt Henningsen, who had a tackle for loss last week. “That's something that we hope we can expand on, maybe convince coach Leonhard that you don't need to rush more than three guys. We'll see what we draw up for this week. And I'm sure we'll have something ready. We always try to have something ready.”

