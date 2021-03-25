UW football: Transfer DE Isaac Townsend sees right culture, opportunity

He said he’s enjoyed the warm reception he’s gotten from Badgers fans on social media since announcing his transfer last week and he’s excited to get to know his teammates when he arrives. While his first college stop didn’t go as planned, he’s ready to make the most of his chance at UW.

“I think I’ve grown a lot in a lot of different ways,” Townsend said.

“Obviously, just developing as a player and as a student, but also … as a person. I think I’ve learned a lot of lessons that people learn later on in their life, I think I’ve learned them now. So I think that’ll help me going into a new place, a new program and trying to make a name for myself.”

Note

Wisconsin has named Gary Brown, who has a history in the NFL as a coach and player, as its new running backs coach.

Brown replaces John Settle, who left for Kentucky earlier this month.

Brown was the running backs coach for the Dallas Cowboys from 2013-19. He sat out last season while battling cancer, according to a story in the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.