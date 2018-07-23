University of Wisconsin running back Jonathan Taylor and inside linebacker T.J. Edwards on Monday both earned Big Ten football preseason honors, which recognizes five players from each of the conference’s two divisions.
Taylor and Edwards were joined by Iowa tight end Noah Fant, Nebraska wide receiver Stanley Morgan Jr. and Northwestern linebacker Paddy Fisher as West Division selections. The five East representatives were Michigan defensive lineman Rashan Gary, Michigan State quarterback Brian Lewerke, Ohio State defensive end Nick Bosa, Ohio State running back J.K. Dobbins and Penn State quarterback Trace McSorley.
Taylor finished sixth in voting for the Heisman Trophy as a true freshman last season, rushing for 1,977 yards and 13 touchdowns. Edwards recorded 81 tackles in 2017 and opted against entering the NFL Draft a year early to return to UW for his senior season.
The list, announced hours before the start of Big Ten Media Days in Chicago, was selected by a panel of media members.
- Highly touted 2017 recruit Kayden Lyles will play nose tackle for the Badgers this fall.
Many projected the 6-foot-3, 323-pound Middleton High product as a future centerpiece on the interior of the Badgers’ offensive line, and he earned the bulk of second-team reps during spring practice earlier this year.
With depth thin on the other side of the ball, however, UW opted for a position change.
The Badgers lost senior defensive ends Chikwe Obasih, Conor Sheehy and Alec James from last season.
Their projected starters at that position this year are currently out, too. Junior Garrett Rand suffered a season-ending injury this summer, and sophomore Isaiahh Loudermilk could miss the start of the season as well.
Lyles, however, will provide more depth at nose tackle — where true freshman Bryson Williams took second-team reps this spring. Olive Sagapolu enters his fourth year as a starter at the position, while Rand could have filled in at nose as well.
“When we were using (Lyles) as a freshman for a defensive lineman, helping us get fits (in practice drills), he gave us the best look,” Wisconsin senior offensive lineman Michael Deiter told UWBadgers.com.
“He’s smart enough to learn all the stuff (on the defensive line) by the start of camp. He’s good at bending and he’s athletic enough. He will definitely be able to help us out.”
Lyles, a redshirt freshman, also saw snaps at nose tackle for Middleton High in 2016.
It remains unknown whether Lyles’ switch will become permanent or if he’ll compete for a starting spot on the offensive line in 2019.
