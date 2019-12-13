UW football: Taylor, Biadasz win prestigious position awards

The Rimington Trophy, awarded by the Boomer Esiason Foundation, is named after Dave Rimington, a former Nebraska center who won the Outland Trophy as the nation’s best lineman twice. Rimington was a graduate-assistant coach for the Badgers when they won the Rose Bowl in 1994.

Biadasz was the leader of another strong UW offensive line that helped produce 34.6 points, 240.5 rushing yards and 201.2 passing yards per game. According to ESPN, more than 1,400 of the Badgers’ 3,127 rushing yards this season came up the middle.

Biadasz — who has made 40 consecutive starts over the past three seasons — has also shown his ability to pull and be a lead blocker for outside runs.

“The camaraderie. The unit we have, it’s been a blast. On the field we’re together, but off the field we’re together too,” Biadasz said of the UW line’s success. “The group of guys we have, it’s been a blessing. For them to let me lead and work with them, it’s unreal. I couldn’t be more blessed with the group I have. This is for them, too, it’s not just for me.”

UW offensive coordinator and offensive line coach Joe Rudolph said in a press release that Biadasz exemplifies what the Badgers are about.