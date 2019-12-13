UW football: Taylor, Biadasz win prestigious position awards

Jonathan Taylor added another piece to his already stunning college football resume on Thursday.
Taylor, the University of Wisconsin’s star junior running back, won the Doak Walker Award at the Home Depot College Football Award Show in Atlanta, Ga. Taylor has won the past two Doak Walker Awards, given to the nation’s top running back, making him the first Badger to win the award twice.
Taylor joins Arkansas’ Darren McFadden (2006-07) and Texas’ Ricky Williams (1997-98) as the only two-time winners in the 30-year history of the award.
“When you come here, you look at the guys who you’re going against, or even some of the backs who weren’t here, it’s just an honor and a blessing from the man above,” Taylor said.
Taylor led the Big Ten and was second in the Football Bowl Subdivision with 1,909 yards this season — Oklahoma State’s Chuba Hubbard, a finalist for the Doak Walker award, led the FBS with 1,936. Taylor scored 21 touchdowns on the ground and added five receiving scores, giving him an FBS-leading 26 touchdowns.
UW has had three other Doak Walker Award winners — Melvin Gordon (2014), Montee Ball (2012) and Ron Dayne (1999) — but Taylor is the first to ever be a finalist three times.
One of his legacies as a UW running back will be his ability to add new layers to his game each season. This year, his improved receiving and pass-blocking skills helped the Badgers throw more looks at opponents.
“Coming into my collegiate career, I just wanted to be a guy who was consistent,” Taylor said. “Someone you could count on each and every single day, practice, game, every year.”
All signs point to the Rose Bowl being Taylor’s last collegiate game, and if so, he’ll go down as one of the greatest running backs in college football history, and has a strong case for the greatest three-year career for a running back ever. His 6,080 yards are second all-time in program and Big Ten history behind Dayne, and he’s the first college back to gain 6,000 or more yards in just three seasons.
Biadasz honored
It didn’t seem plausible that there was an award for an offensive line position that Wisconsin football player hadn’t won yet.
Junior center Tyler Biadasz remedied that on Thursday.
Biadasz was named the Rimington Trophy winner as the nation’s most outstanding center, marking the first Badger to win the award.
“I’m extremely grateful, very blessed to have this award,” Biadasz said on the ESPN telecast.
He thanked his family, coaches and teammates for getting him to this stage of his career. The Amherst product came to the Badgers never having played center or snapped a football in a game, but has become the nation’s best.
The Rimington Trophy, awarded by the Boomer Esiason Foundation, is named after Dave Rimington, a former Nebraska center who won the Outland Trophy as the nation’s best lineman twice. Rimington was a graduate-assistant coach for the Badgers when they won the Rose Bowl in 1994.
Biadasz was the leader of another strong UW offensive line that helped produce 34.6 points, 240.5 rushing yards and 201.2 passing yards per game. According to ESPN, more than 1,400 of the Badgers’ 3,127 rushing yards this season came up the middle.
Biadasz — who has made 40 consecutive starts over the past three seasons — has also shown his ability to pull and be a lead blocker for outside runs.
“The camaraderie. The unit we have, it’s been a blast. On the field we’re together, but off the field we’re together too,” Biadasz said of the UW line’s success. “The group of guys we have, it’s been a blessing. For them to let me lead and work with them, it’s unreal. I couldn’t be more blessed with the group I have. This is for them, too, it’s not just for me.”
UW offensive coordinator and offensive line coach Joe Rudolph said in a press release that Biadasz exemplifies what the Badgers are about.
“He’s intelligent, he has a tremendous work ethic, and he has proven himself to be an amazing leader for our team. We couldn’t be more proud of the player and person he’s become, and I consider myself fortunate to have the chance to coach him,” Rudolph said. “We have a strong offensive line tradition at Wisconsin, and for Tyler to be our first Rimington Trophy winner is special. He has certainly earned it.”
Biadasz was also a finalist for the Outland Trophy, given to the nation’s best interior linemen, but Oregon’s Penei Sewell was named the winner. Biadasz was the fifth finalist for the Outland in UW history after Aaron Gibson (1998), Chris McIntosh (1999), Joe Thomas (2006) and Gabe Carimi (2010).
Walter Camp awards
Three Wisconsin players were named Walter Camp Football first-team All-Americans on Thursday.
Senior linebacker joined Taylor and Biadasz.
Taylor was a Walter Camp second-teamer as a freshman, and a first-team pick last year.
Baun, a linebacker, led the Badgers with 12½ sacks and had 71 total tackles. He forced two fumbles and had one interception, which he returned for a touchdown. It is the Brown Deer product’s first career All-American honor.
Biadasz was the lynchpin at center of the offensive line that cleared the way for Taylor. UW gained 3,127 yards on the ground and scored 37 touchdowns. The Badgers allowed just 20 sacks this season.