UW football: Tatum Grass pushes for bigger role among inside linebackers

Bob Bostad is direct when it comes to which players are in the lineup as inside linebackers for the University of Wisconsin.

“My philosophy is … I want the absolute best player out on the field,” Bostad said. “I’m going to play him until I feel I can’t.”

Making headway and earning reps at inside linebacker is a difficult task, with two stars at the position in senior Jack Sanborn and junior Leo Chenal. But sophomore Tatum Grass was able to do that last season despite being a redshirt freshman walk-on and still new to the position.

Grass made his collegiate debut last season after taking a redshirt in 2019. Playing mostly on special teams, Grass appeared in each of the Badgers’ seven games and tallied five tackles. He played sparingly on defense as well and cracked the two-deep lineup in Week 5 against Northwestern when senior Mike Maskalunas was dealing with an injury.

Bostad, who’s in his fifth year coaching inside linebackers for UW, said Grass earned his trust by becoming more assertive and taking command of his role.

“Tate’s a guy that has some higher-level physical traits,” Bostad said.