UW football: Strong-armed Ducks' QB Herbert has NFL talent

“To be honest, you wouldn’t even notice he’s a guy like that or focused on the NFL,” running back CJ Verdell said. “It’s about us and about this team, and about whatever he can do to be most ready for the games.”

The Rose Bowl will be the last game at Oregon for Herbert and offensive coordinator Marcus Arroyo, who accepted the head coaching job at UNLV. Arroyo, who has been the coordinator or co-coordinator at Oregon the past three seasons, spent 2014 as the quarterbacks coach for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Arroyo said Herbert has developed NFL qualities in the way he processes the game.

“The game slows down every year for a quarterback. And I think that people saw that come to light in regards to making decisions and seeing the field and working together with different guys and different timing,” Arroyo said.

“He’s been fortunate to be around a lot of these guys for that many years. He’s had to work with some new guys throughout the course of the season and through injuries and that happens. I think that he’s done a great job of growing and understanding protections and fronts and understanding down and distance, situational football, things that will help him not only this week but in the future.”