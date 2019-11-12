UW football: Sophomore nose tackle Williams will miss trip to Nebraska

Bryson Williams won’t get the homecoming for which he hoped.

The sophomore nose tackle for the University of Wisconsin football team won’t play Saturday when the Badgers travel to his hometown of Lincoln, Nebraska, to face the Cornhuskers.

Williams was ruled out due to a left leg injury he sustained in the first half of Saturday’s 24-22 win over Iowa.

This will be the second time that the No. 15 Badgers have to adjust to playing without one of their top defensive linemen — Williams missed three games earlier this season after sustaining a sprained knee during a practice after the opener at South Florida.

“When he had first gone down, my first thought was for him. It’s tough to come back from an injury just to have something happen again. It’s always tough on players,” junior defensive end Isaiahh Loudermilk said.

Williams was injured on the first play of an Iowa drive in the second quarter. After taking on a block from Iowa center Tyler Linderbaum, Williams’ left leg buckled under him and he dropped to the ground.

He was helped to the sideline by trainers and left the field on a cart.