UW football: Seniors hope media days aren't last trip to Lucas Oil Stadium

The Buckeyes’ defense held firm from that point, allowing 37 yards on 14 plays and picking off an Alex Hornibrook pass on UW’s last possession.

As he watched, Hicks said he could barely contain himself.

“It was tough,” he said. “It was just kind of like being anxious, ‘Like, man, I can’t wait to be on that stage with those guys.’ Really just thinking when I get my opportunity, I want to make the most of it.”

Sanborn, already orally committed to UW as a four-star recruit, was at home watching his future team lose a heartbreaker.

When they got their chance to play Ohio State for a conference championship in 2019, they helped 10th-ranked UW engineer a 21-7 halftime lead and put a scare into the No. 2 Buckeyes. But a 17-point third quarter gave Ohio State a lead it didn’t relinquish and UW fell 34-21.

That game left a lasting impression.

“I always think about how it was kind of a tale of two halves,” Sanborn said. “I mean, the first half, I thought we played really good football and second half, not so much.