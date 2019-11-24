UW football: Running back Taylor might have played his last home game

Jonathan Taylor hasn’t announced yet if this will be his last season with the University of Wisconsin football team.

But the scene that played out before the Badgers’ final drive of Saturday’s 45-24 win over Purdue certainly made it seem as if Taylor, a junior running back, had played his final snaps in Camp Randall Stadium.

UW (9-2, 6-2) made its way onto the field looking to chew up the final two minutes, 19 seconds of the game. The Badgers’ offense was huddled and waiting for a play call when coach Paul Chryst called a timeout. Senior running back Bradrick Shaw entered the game for Taylor, and Taylor was given a standing ovation from the crowd as he jogged to the sideline.

When the game was finished, he high-fived fans along the first row of bleachers next to the Badgers’ sideline.

It wasn’t billed as Taylor’s curtain call at his home stadium, but it certainly felt like one.

“It was something special. Especially because you don’t know, you don’t know if you’re going to be here again,” Taylor said. “That’s the biggest thing, being appreciative of that opportunity. I didn’t know that that was going to happen. Once it was going on, you kind of start looking around to fans like, ‘Wow.’”