MADISON — Jack Coan came back to the University of Wisconsin football team’s sideline late in the second quarter last Saturday with the same steady expression he often has.
Sure, he was frustrated that he had just thrown an interception against Northwestern, the first interception of his season as the Badgers’ starting quarterback, but he didn’t show it for long. Coan didn’t find much success against the Wildcats, finishing 15 of 24 with 113 yards, but the No. 8 Badgers were able to come away with a 24-15 win.
Northwestern did well in taking away the short throws that Coan has thrived with thus far in leading UW to a 4-0 start and a 2-0 mark in Big Ten Conference play. This week’s game against Kent State — set for 11 a.m. Saturday at Camp Randall Stadium — is Coan’s opportunity to shake off his first rocky performance this season.
If how he responded to his first interception of the year is an indication, his teammates believe in his ability to bounce back against the Golden Flashes.
“He did a good job at flushing it,” junior tailback Jonathan Taylor said. “Having that next-play mentality, he gets that. He knows that he has to make sure his mind is correct. Especially as a quarterback, if you’re not on the next-play mentality, that can be disastrous.”
Coan’s interception came on one of the only deep throws he attempted Saturday.
After a play-action fake to freshman running back Nakia Watson, Coan lofted a ball down the field to Quintez Cephus. It drifted a bit too far to the middle of the field, allowing Northwestern safety JR Pace to break on it and pick it off.
Coan said Saturday his pass was underthrown, but he was trying to give Cephus a chance at it. It was a rarity for Coan and the UW offense that going downfield to Cephus resulted in anything other than a large chunk of yards.
“They had guys over the top. They were a big zone team, and they would pick and choose when they would play man and send pressure. They did a really good job of changing it up on us,” Cephus said. “(Coan) came back out there and did what he knows he’s capable of. We talk a lot about next-play mentality, and he did a good job of getting back to it.”
Coan’s other deep-pass opportunity on Saturday resulted in a sack.
Northwestern historically has been a difficult matchup for UW’s running game, and while it amassed 130 yards, the longest rush was a 15-yarder from Taylor. With neither facet of the offense able to produce big plays, the Badgers leaned on its defense to carry them to the victory.
But Coan didn’t allow a slow day offensively to boil over on the sideline or in the huddle. Coan’s composure is something that UW coach Paul Chryst appreciates.
“You have to move forward, the next play is most important,” Chryst said. “He’s done that, and I think he does it both ways. He does it when there’s something good that happens, he gets emotional and he’s excited for the team, and then he’ll snap back in it. And I think it’s the same way when it’s something negative.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.