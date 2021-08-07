UW football: Players,coaches dealing with new training camp rules SUN

Bielema was an assistant for the New England Patriots and New York Giants before taking over the Illini this winter.

“(The NFL) really enlightened my eyes about the way to practice efficiently, from things like tackling, pass rush, one-on-ones, different things that maybe were higher risk to player safety, and then also the ability to practice efficiently without full pads,” Bielema said. “To not actually have to go out there and take people to the ground, to learn how to play on your feet.”

Still, preparing for a season without as many game-speed reps to learn from is a difficult task.

UW senior defensive Matt Henningsen recognizes the NCAA is trying to prevent injuries and said he trusts Chryst and the staff to strike the right balance during camp.

“You want to be prepared for a season, you want to get enough pads looks, padded fits, maybe even some tackling, some scrimmaging, stuff like that,” Henningsen said, “but you also don’t want too much to where people start getting hurt and you don’t field the best team that you necessarily can on those Saturdays for Big Noon Kickoff against Penn State, right?