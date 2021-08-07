UW football: Players,coaches dealing with new training camp rules SUN

Leo Chenal was both confused and a little shocked.
Less contact? During training camp? What?
The junior inside linebacker for the University of Wisconsin football team quickly started verbalizing the cost-benefit analysis a number of players and coaches did when asked about the NCAA’s new rules that decrease full-contact practice time in the month before the season.
“I don’t like that. But, hey, respect (that) they’re looking out for us, if that’s the case,” Chenal said. “As a football player, we all want to have more contact days probably, but it’s probably on the smarter side and they’re looking out for us.”
The NCAA’s Division I Council in May adopted a proposal that banned drills and activities that “encourage or create straight-line contact” such as the “Oklahoma drill” and other variants that featured players colliding in confined spaces. In the same action, the council made several changes to the length of padded practices and other periods of training camp.
Among the changes:
The acclimatization period increased from five to seven days. Players can wear only helmets and spider pads — light padding worn over the shoulders, chest and back — the first two days. Helmets, shoulder pads or spider pads the next three days. Full pads can be worn the sixth day. Players also must be given a day off in the first seven days of training camp.
- There must be seven practices in which only helmets and spider pads are worn.
- Teams are capped at nine fully padded practices, down from 21, which include a maximum of two scrimmages.
- All other practices are in helmets and shoulder or spider pads.
- Full contact, meaning tackling to the ground, only can occur in fully padded practices.
- Full contact days cannot be back-to-back, and full-contact periods only can make up 75 minutes of any practice.
UW coach Paul Chryst said he wasn’t sure yet how different the new rules would be for his staff. UW and other teams across the country slowly have decreased their full-contact practice sessions during fall camp, but the new rules force coaches to be specific in their planning contact days.
Chryst thought the elimination of two-a-day practices in 2017 might have been a bigger change.
“When you know and you get the rules, it’s our job to apply them in such a way that you can still get done everything you need to get done,” Chryst said.
A number of Big Ten Conference coaches were asked about the changes to training camp at the league’s media days last month, with most echoing Chryst’s thoughts.
Illinois coach Bret Bielema, who was UW’s coach from 2006 to 2012, said the college game’s new rules mirror how NFL training camps have looked in recent years.
Bielema was an assistant for the New England Patriots and New York Giants before taking over the Illini this winter.
“(The NFL) really enlightened my eyes about the way to practice efficiently, from things like tackling, pass rush, one-on-ones, different things that maybe were higher risk to player safety, and then also the ability to practice efficiently without full pads,” Bielema said. “To not actually have to go out there and take people to the ground, to learn how to play on your feet.”
Still, preparing for a season without as many game-speed reps to learn from is a difficult task.
UW senior defensive Matt Henningsen recognizes the NCAA is trying to prevent injuries and said he trusts Chryst and the staff to strike the right balance during camp.
“You want to be prepared for a season, you want to get enough pads looks, padded fits, maybe even some tackling, some scrimmaging, stuff like that,” Henningsen said, “but you also don’t want too much to where people start getting hurt and you don’t field the best team that you necessarily can on those Saturdays for Big Noon Kickoff against Penn State, right?
“It’s very important to get those padded reps, those physical reps to be ready for the season, because you’re going against some pretty good players in the Big Ten, some pretty physical players in the Big Ten.”
Bob Bostad is in his third decade as a college coach and second stint with the Badgers. He’s been UW’s inside linebackers coach since 2017; he coached tight ends then offensive line for the program from 2006 to 2011.
He admits he’s concerned about the quality of football when the season starts.
“You want good, quality football? That takes time, it just does,” Bostad said.
“When you start cutting out in time, you start cutting out practices … I don’t know. I know we’ve got to find a common place and stuff like that. But you need to have time. It hasn’t gotten to the point where you throw up your hands and you go, ‘What are we doing?’ … But we need to remember, this is football. This is what people want to see.”