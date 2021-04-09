UW football: Outside linebacker Aaron Witt is 'built different'

April also said Witt’s working to improve his pad level coming off the ball, a significant part of the transition from a hand-on-the-ground lineman to a stand-up outside linebacker.

“I go haywire sometimes with my footwork that puts me in bad positions and football’s a game of leverage,” Witt said. “So being 6-6 is nice, having long arms is nice, but (if) the guys against you are getting lower than you, being able to drive you, no one cares how long your arms are if you can't hold your ground.”

Because they both play the same boundary-side linebacker, Witt gravitated to senior Noah Burks, who has been the starter for the past two seasons. Burks’ example of how to prepare and guidance of how to take on blockers, especially in the run game, were impactful.

“I give a lot of credit (for) my development to Noah because he's taught me so much,” Witt said.

Burks said he sees the intensity and passion to improve in Witt on and off the field.

“Witt’s a different guy, for sure. He’s got that in Minnesota blood in him,” Burks said with a smile. “He's probably one of the easiest guys to talk to, a lot of fun to be around. I think all those things just kind of like also shape him as a football player.”