UW football: Offensive lineman Jon Dietzen rejoins Badgers football team

“This has been kind of a year in the works,” Chryst said. “The more time we’ve had, ‘Dietz’ is probably the one that’s probably benefitted from it, it in many ways. He’s trained, but he hasn’t played for a while; it was the Pinstripe Bowl (Dec. 2018), was his last game.”

This will be Dietzen’s sixth and final year of eligibility.

Dietzen has played in 35 games for the Badgers, and made 32 starts — 20 at left guard and 12 at tackle. Dietzen split time at left tackle in 2018 with Cole Van Lanen, who assumed the starting role last season. Dietzen gives an experienced option at both positions for the Badgers, who may have new starters at every position besides Van Lanen at left tackle.

“It’s been fun to see him, truly, healthy as he’s ever been, quite honestly. ‘Dietz,’ he’s a talented football player. I think the question will be … the thing he hasn’t done is played football. So maybe not just that (first) day, what’s it feel like the day after that? Or when you start stacking two or three together?” Chryst said.

“How does he feel no necessarily on the first practice, but on the second of a back-to-back, or two or three weeks into it? But just through all the training he was doing, he’s able to bend probably better than he’s been before.”