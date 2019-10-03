The way sophomore Kayden Lyles speaks about the offensive guard rotation for the University of Wisconsin football team, it sounds like he’s describing running backs or receivers.
Usually discussions of depth and versatility of skill are reserved for those positions. But the three-man group of senior Jason Erdmann, Lyles and sophomore Josh Seltzner has been splitting snaps at guard for a retooled offensive line this season, and making the most of those chances.
Whichever combination of the guards is on the field — usually two, but all three are featured in UW’s “Hippo” formation for short-yardage and goal-line snaps — defenses have to prepare for different looks. That’s something Lyles says give the eighth-ranked Badgers an advantage when coming up to the line.
“Instead of having other teams focus on just two guards, trying to figure out who they are, now they have to focus on three. I think that’s going to be a good for our offense,” said Lyles, a Middleton product.
Which players would start at guard was a question coming out of fall camp for UW (4-0, 2-0 Big Ten Conference), and its depth chart still lists the starting left guard being Erdmann or Lyles, and the starting right guard as Seltzner or Lyles. They’ve alternated starts in recent weeks, with Lyles starting against Northwestern and Central Michigan, and Seltzner getting the start against Michigan and South Florida.
Joe Rudolph, UW’s offensive coordinator and offensive line coach, said the starters have played the first two drives before the rotation begins.
Offensive lines need continuity and trust to be effective. Calls must be communicated across the board and the group has to work together to pick up pass rushers. It’s why many teams stick with five linemen and don’t rotate as UW does. But Erdmann says the group takes pride in each player contributing without a dip in performance.
“We’re an O-line at Wisconsin, that’s what we’re known for, is consistency there. Next guy in is not going to drop off, there’s not going to be any difference,” he said. “That rotation shows exactly that. I can go in at one spot, communicate, get the right calls out, somebody else can come in on the other side. It’s the same thing all the way around.”
Erdmann, a fifth-year senior from Richfield, plays a pivotal role as the swing man of the group. He’s able to start at both left and right guard, which allows Lyles to focus on the left side and Seltzner the right. Mastering the footwork and techniques Rudolph preaches on both sides of the line can be difficult, but Erdmann said it has helped him with his physical flexibility.
“A lot of guys will play on one side of the ball and they’ll say their hips or mindset is all so on that side — I don’t really feel that,” Erdmann said.
As the most experienced player at the position — he’s played in 45 games entering Saturday’s non-conference game against Kent State at Camp Randall Stadium — Erdmann said he believes the rotation helps build each player’s confidence because they don’t have to carry the load alone.
Having honorable mention All-American and first-team All-Big Ten center Tyler Biadasz as a bridge between the two guard spots helps as well. Lyles, who played defensive line last season, said he stayed close with Biadasz after switching positions. When he was moved back to offensive line this offseason, that strong connection helped Lyles’ transition.
Rudolph said the rotation at guard helps lessen the likelihood the three players make fatigue-related mistakes. Rudolph has seen that when the snap count grows for that group, details like low pad and hip level start to diminish.
“That’s where I think that group playing off each other is beneficial,” Rudolph said.
All three guards play a role in the “Hippo” formation that has produced three touchdowns over the past two weeks. Lyles and Seltzner occupy the guard slots while Erdmann fills one of the two fullback positions played by offensive linemen.
Erdmann, who went in motion and laid a key block on Jonathan Taylor’s 13-yard score against Northwestern last week, relishes his opportunities off the line.
“I can see the look with me in the backfield like that, I’ll make the play right if it needs to change. If somebody screws up, I can make it right,” Erdmann said. “It’s a lot of trust coming from (Rudolph) to put me back there. It’s a good role to have.”
Both Lyles and Erdmann see the similarities with their rotation and how Cole Van Lanen was used last season. The Badgers used a similar rotation at tackle in 2018 with Van Lanen and Jon Dietzen, as Dietzen battled injuries that ultimately ended his career. Van Lanen’s now a starter garnering national attention, and the guards hope Lyles and Seltzner can follow the same path when they get opportunities at full-time reps.
“I don’t know if we’re at the point where Cole and ‘Dietz’ played off each other,” Rudolph said of the guard rotation, “but we’re getting closer every week.”
