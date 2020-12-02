UW football: Offensive line coming together despite disruptions to season

Indiana’s defense has been particularly effective in creating pressure on opposing quarterbacks and forcing turnovers. The Hoosiers’ 16 interceptions lead the FBS and UW redshirt freshman quarterback Graham Mertz attributed many of those picks to the pass rush forcing QBs to throw early or under duress.

Indiana’s pressure comes from multiple levels, but delayed blitzes from the linebackers have been a staple of the Hoosiers’ defense that has tallied 20 sacks. Linebackers Micah McFadden (three) and Cam Jones (two) each have multiple sacks this season.

“They’re the best in the league at it right now, hands down. They’re willing to take risks and I think that’s the No. 1 thing,” Rudolph said. “They’re going to give up some yards and they’re going to take some chances, they’re going to try to land it. You’ve got to be really good at your timing, getting the ball out timing, you’ve got to be really good in your communication, both pre-snap and post-snap. And you’ve got to really do a good job of working through your protections because they’re going to challenge them.”

While the game reps have been limited so far this year, Mertz is confident his line will be ready for whatever the Hoosiers present.

“Mentally they’re locked in every week. They just keep getting better. They keep getting smarter, keep getting better, keep playing together as one,” Mertz said. “I think that just goes to show what Wisconsin offensive linemen (are), the work coach Rudy’s doing with them. They’re tuning in, they’re dialed in every week. They know their job and they execute it. I’m proud of those guys and love ‘em, love ‘em to death.”

