UW football: Offensive line coming together despite disruptions to season

Repetitions have been hard to come by this season for the University of Wisconsin football team.
Whether it was the COVID-19 outbreak within the Badgers’ program that canceled two games and kept the team from practicing for nine days, or the COIVD-19 outbreak at Minnesota that canceled last week’s game, the usual flow of the season has been choppy at best.
For the offensive line, a strength of No. 18 UW (2-1) nearly every season, reps together as a unit are especially important to form the chemistry needed to execute the offense. Despite having fewer opportunities than anyone expected, UW coaches are happy with their front heading into Saturday’s 2:30 p.m. showdown against No. 10 Indiana (5-1) at Camp Randall Stadium.
“I think they’ve obviously done some good things. There’s areas that we’ve got to keep working. I think Joe (Rudolph) does a great job of coaching them and I think that it’s helped us that we’ve got a group that’s played a lot,” UW coach Paul Chryst said.
“There’s experience within the group. Any position, any player hasn’t been able to necessarily get into that rhythm that we’re all accustomed to, but I think they’ve done a nice job with what we’ve been able to do and practice opportunities and game opportunities. I think they’ve done a good job.”
Rudolph, the team’s offensive coordinator and offensive line coach, said he’s seen the line come together, albeit in limited action.
“There’s always little pits here or there within a season that you’ve got to get through within the line, but I like the way they’re working together,” he said.
UW’s starting line — tackles Tyler Beach and Cole Van Lanen, guards Logan Bruss and Jon Dietzen, and center Kayden Lyles — has played in a combined 168 games and has 92 starts among them. That prior knowledge has helped in a year in which nothing is guaranteed.
Seniors Van Lanen (43 games, 17 starts) and Dietzen (38, 35) are the veterans of the group and are finally playing next to each other on the left side of the line after splitting reps at left tackle in 2018. As Dietzen dealt with injuries that season, Van Lanen emerged as a de facto starter, which helped springboard him to a strong 2019.
“It’s been awesome. Waited a long time for this opportunity to play next to him,” Van Lanen said. “I feel like our personalities match fully and love playing together. I think our styles of play are very similar, so we help each other out a lot on the line. I think we’re just a good duo. It’s a lot of fun playing next to him. I think he enjoys playing next to me. I think we play really well together and hopefully we continue doing that the rest of the season.”
Powered by the offensive line, the Badgers are averaging 33.67 points per game and about 421 yards per game on offense. Each of those metrics rank second in the Big Ten Conference behind Ohio State. However, the offense is coming off its worst showing of the year, scoring just 7 points against Northwestern.
Indiana’s defense has been particularly effective in creating pressure on opposing quarterbacks and forcing turnovers. The Hoosiers’ 16 interceptions lead the FBS and UW redshirt freshman quarterback Graham Mertz attributed many of those picks to the pass rush forcing QBs to throw early or under duress.
Indiana’s pressure comes from multiple levels, but delayed blitzes from the linebackers have been a staple of the Hoosiers’ defense that has tallied 20 sacks. Linebackers Micah McFadden (three) and Cam Jones (two) each have multiple sacks this season.
“They’re the best in the league at it right now, hands down. They’re willing to take risks and I think that’s the No. 1 thing,” Rudolph said. “They’re going to give up some yards and they’re going to take some chances, they’re going to try to land it. You’ve got to be really good at your timing, getting the ball out timing, you’ve got to be really good in your communication, both pre-snap and post-snap. And you’ve got to really do a good job of working through your protections because they’re going to challenge them.”
While the game reps have been limited so far this year, Mertz is confident his line will be ready for whatever the Hoosiers present.
“Mentally they’re locked in every week. They just keep getting better. They keep getting smarter, keep getting better, keep playing together as one,” Mertz said. “I think that just goes to show what Wisconsin offensive linemen (are), the work coach Rudy’s doing with them. They’re tuning in, they’re dialed in every week. They know their job and they execute it. I’m proud of those guys and love ‘em, love ‘em to death.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!