UW football: Offense hasn't made many big plays this season

Everything has seemed harder for the University of Wisconsin football team’s offense the past two weeks.
The No. 25 Badgers (2-2) have played a pair of tough defenses in ranked matchups against Northwestern and Indiana, but the unit has given the ball away and committed penalties to add to its woes.
One of the biggest concerns for the offense as it prepares for a road test against No. 19 Iowa (5-2) is the lack of big plays it’s creating. The Badgers are seventh in the Big Ten Conference and 82nd in the FBS at 5.2 yards per play this season. That number is on par with the team’s average over the past five years, but after struggling to score points the past two weeks, the offense needs a kick-start from chunk plays instead of relying on plodding drives down the field.
“I think there are some opportunities down the field at times. I think there’s some times we can take advantage of them, they’re there to take advantage of, but you don’t always get to them,” said UW offensive coordinator Joe Rudolph, who’s in his first year calling plays.
“There’s times where you get the ball in the open and you break a tackle and something great happens from a play, and they’re not. They just aren’t. Those aren’t falling in the plays (for us). There have been quite a bit of drives that were long that you’d expect to be putting points on the board, even if you’ve got a long field in front of you. You’ve just got to keep playing to them, man. They’ll come.”
UW has produced 60 plays this season that gained 10 yards or more, which accounts for just more than 20% of its snaps. However, just 27 of the team’s 299 plays have gained 15 yards or more (9%) and only 13 plays have gone for 20 or more yards (4.3%).
Generating chunk plays has been difficult for UW, as has stringing them together. Of the 48 drives the offense has had, 19 of them have had two or more plays with a gain of 10 or more yards. Junior tight end Jake Ferguson, UW’s leading receiver, leads the way with 11 plays gaining 10 or more yards. Freshman running back Jalen Berger, who didn’t play in the season opener against Illinois, is second with nine.
The Badgers again lead the Big Ten in time of possession (38:58 per game), a byproduct of their run-first style and strong defense. But without creating big gains, UW must execute flawlessly over long drives and its margin for error shrinks. Both Rudolph and UW coach Paul Chryst said creating big plays is a combination of the play-calling giving the team chances for them and players breaking a tackle or winning a one-on-one matchup to extend plays.
“Good execution by everyone leads to chances for bigger plays,” Chryst said. “We’ve had some opportunities and haven’t seized them — we’ve got to work on that. Everyone’s got to own it and own their part in it. If you just go out and make that the sole purpose then I think you can put yourself at risk if you’re just forcing it, but you certainly have to have the opportunity.”
Injuries to senior receiver Danny Davis and Kendric Pryor over the past month have taken away two of the team’s top play-making threats. Davis hasn’t played since the Michigan game on Nov. 14 — Chryst said he doesn’t expect to have Davis at Iowa, but he’s had five plays of 10 yards this season. Davis has three total touchdowns in the past two games against Iowa.
Pryor’s had six plays of 10 yards or more, including a team-high three plays of more than 20 yards, but he missed the Northwestern game with a head injury and missed the final drive against Indiana after suffering an upper body injury.
Inconsistency — be it in reading a hole on a run, connecting with an open receiver down the field or identifying what defenses are doing — has been a key theme through the offense’s struggle to create big plays.
Part of that inconsistency comes from the number of young players who are starting or contributing on offense. Berger, the team’s leading rusher and starting tailback, and receiver Chimere Dike are true freshmen. Quarterback Graham Mertz is a redshirt freshman in his first year starting.
UW could also be starting a freshman at center. Kayden Lyles suffered a season-ending leg injury last week, which pressed freshman Tanor Bortolini into action. Cormac Sampson, who was Lyles’ backup, was unavailable last week, but Chryst said he’s done more throughout the week and could be available.
“If you look at it, that’s our fourth game,” Mertz said of the Indiana loss. “Having a lot of young guys going and constantly learning … those in-game reps are just stuff that you’ve got to learn from. You don’t get game reps every single day.
“I’m proud of how the young guys have stepped up and are taking this as a learning experience and still competing their (butts) off. I’m proud of how the young guys are treating this year, and I think doing a great job of learning and growing.”
Senior offensive lineman Jon Dietzen has seen teams go through ups and downs throughout his tenure. He said he believes Mertz has the right attitude in leading the offense and the ability to shake off two weeks of poor play and a lack of big plays.
“Every time he gets in the huddle he’s got that next play mentality,” Dietzen said. “He’s hitting the other guys on it and making sure that everybody’s got that mentality. I think he does a good job of making sure that he’s kind of leading the way with that and making sure that everybody’s on the same page. Like, ‘If that didn’t go well, all that we can do is move forward to the next play, the next game.’”
