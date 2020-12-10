UW football: Offense hasn't made many big plays this season

Everything has seemed harder for the University of Wisconsin football team’s offense the past two weeks.

The No. 25 Badgers (2-2) have played a pair of tough defenses in ranked matchups against Northwestern and Indiana, but the unit has given the ball away and committed penalties to add to its woes.

One of the biggest concerns for the offense as it prepares for a road test against No. 19 Iowa (5-2) is the lack of big plays it’s creating. The Badgers are seventh in the Big Ten Conference and 82nd in the FBS at 5.2 yards per play this season. That number is on par with the team’s average over the past five years, but after struggling to score points the past two weeks, the offense needs a kick-start from chunk plays instead of relying on plodding drives down the field.

“I think there are some opportunities down the field at times. I think there’s some times we can take advantage of them, they’re there to take advantage of, but you don’t always get to them,” said UW offensive coordinator Joe Rudolph, who’s in his first year calling plays.