MADISON — The ranks of the University of Wisconsin football team continue to swell.
On Tuesday, the Badgers got their quarterback for the 2021 recruiting class.
Santa Barbara (Calif.) High prospect Deacon Hill announced his commitment to the Badgers via Twitter on Tuesday, making him the third recruit to pledge to UW in the past two days.
Hill’s decision comes after linebacker Jordan Turner joined the Badgers’ 2020 class on Monday and three-star linebacker Malik Reed did the same earlier Tuesday.
The 6-foot-4, 225-pound Hill ranks as a three-star prospect by 247sports and remains unranked by Rivals. He chose UW over reported offers from Kansas State and Nevada.
Turner, a 6-foot-2, 220-pound linebacker, built an impressive offer list before making his decision, as he reportedly picked the Badgers over Michigan, Louisville, Purdue, Northwestern, Michigan State, West Virginia, Washington State, Kentucky, Minnesota and other Power Five schools.
Turner is UW’s first 2020 commitment from Michigan after the program’s found plenty of success in that state in recent years. Notable underclassmen from Michigan on the Badgers’ roster include Reggie Pearson, Scott Nelson, Taj Mustapha, Jaylan Franklin and Logan Brown.
Reed, a consensus three-star recruit from Chandler (Ariz.) High, held reported offers from Nebraska, UCLA, Arizona, Colorado, Indiana, Purdue, Washington State, Oregon State and others.
The 6-foot-2, 220-pound prospect took an official visit to Madison two weeks ago. Reed also took officials to Nebraska, UCLA and Arizona over the past month but opted for UW before he begins his senior year.
Reed is the fourth linebacker to join the class, along with Nick Herbig, Cole Dakovich and Turner.
Herbig, a 6-foot-2, 215-pound consensus four-star prospect from Hawaii, ranks among the top 300 prospects nationally by 247sports, Rivals and ESPN. He chose UW over reported offers from Oklahoma, USC, Washington, Stanford, UCLA, Cal, Tennessee, Nebraska, Kansas State and others.
Verona running back Jackson Acker also committed to the Badgers earlier this month, hours after receiving an offer from UW. The 6-foot-1, 215-pound tailback entering his junior year attended the Badgers’ camp in Madison and he didn’t wait long afterward to call special teams coach Chris Haering and pledge his future to the program.
Acker, who held no reported scholarship offers, earned all-area honorable mention honors from the Wisconsin State Journal as a sophomore last season.
Also coming to the Badgers was Hudson defensive end Cade McDonald. He came to Wisconsin’s high school camp and put forward such an eye-opening performance that the coaching staff, for all intents and purposes, decided to add him to their recruiting class on the spot and he committed.
McDonald is rated as two-star prospect by 247Sports, and the only scholarship offers that he had to his name at the time were from FCS programs Illinois State, North Dakota and South Dakota, BadgerOfHonor.com reported.
The site said the 6-foot-7, 240-pound McDonald had a strong showing against some of the top offensive line prospects at the event, including 4-star 2020 tackle (and current Wisconsin commit) Jack Nelson and 4-star 2021 prospect Riley Mahlman.
- Joe Thomas will be forced to wait a few more years before his inevitable induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
After retiring as one of the NFL’s greatest offensive linemen last March, his name won’t appear on the ballot until 2023 after a mandatory five-year waiting period.
The former University of Wisconsin standout is set for a similar honor in September, however, as the Badgers announced on Tuesday that Thomas is the first member of the UW Athletic Hall of Fame’s 2019 class.
The 11-year pro spent his entire NFL career with the Cleveland Browns and made 10 Pro Bowls. His 10,363 consecutive snaps were the most of any player since the NFL began recording snap counts in 1999.
“I loved playing in Cleveland,” Thomas said at the Legends of Wisconsin Classic golf outing Tuesday at University Ridge Golf Course. “I grew up in Milwaukee, so Cleveland as a city is really similar. The people are really similar. The passion for their football teams, for their pro sports teams is really similar. I loved playing there. The fans really embraced me and my personality.”
Thomas, a Brookfield native, played for the Badgers from 2003-2006 and moved back to Madison following his retirement from the NFL. As a senior, he won the Outland Trophy and earned consensus first-team All-American honors. The Browns selected him with the third overall pick in the 2007 NFL Draft.
The NFL Network recently signed Thomas to a three-year deal as a studio analyst, most notably for Thursday Night Football. He also hosts a podcast with former Browns teammates Andrew Hawkins.
