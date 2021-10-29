UW football: No. 9 Iowa seeks to bounce back as it visits Wisconsin SAT

"A lot of people view us as kind of similar programs in a way because we both pride ourselves in the same sort of style, the same sort of mentality," Wisconsin linebacker Jack Sanborn said. "Both programs understand that and both take pride in that. You want to be the best at what you do. There's a lot of history. There's a lot of pride.

"It's a physical football game. That's one area both teams pride themselves on. Who's going to be the more physical team come Saturday?"

Turnover factor

The biggest difference between these two teams is that Iowa thrives on takeaways while Wisconsin has been prone to giveaways.

Iowa leads all Bowl Subdivision schools with 21 takeaways. Marshall is the only FBS team averaging more turnovers per game than Wisconsin.

Wisconsin quarterback Graham Mertz has been picked off seven times this season and must be careful while facing an Iowa defense with an FBS-leading 16 interceptions.

"It's a veteran group," Mertz said. "They're great with communication, playing together, playing off each other, and showing something pre-snap and rotating out of it post-snap."

Slowing the run