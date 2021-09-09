UW football: No. 18 Badgers seek to end Eastern Michigan's Big Ten streak SAT

Wisconsin is eager to bounce back after a 16-10 loss to Penn State in which it had possession of the ball for over 42 minutes but continually wasted scoring opportunities. The loss dropped Wisconsin from 12th to 18th in the Top 25, while Penn State soared from 19th to 11th.

“I thought they outplayed Penn State,” Creighton said. “They didn’t win the game and had some situations they wish they could have back, I’m sure. But when you look at the totality of the game, I thought they were the better team.”

Wisconsin is off next week, so this marks the Badgers’ final game before their Sept. 25 matchup with No. 8 Notre Dame at Chicago’s Soldier Field. The Badgers understand they must avoid repeating the mistakes that cost them against Penn State.

“Things didn’t go the way we wanted them to (last) Saturday,” Wisconsin wide receiver Kendric Pryor said. “We can’t change that. It already happened. Now it’s just focusing on what we need to do to beat Eastern Michigan.”

Red zone issues

Wisconsin failed to score in three separate trips inside the Nittany Lions’ 10-yard line last week. The Badgers also reached the Penn State 25 in the final minute but couldn’t capitalize.