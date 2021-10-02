UW football: No. 14 Michigan rips Wisconsin 38-17; Badgers' Mertz injured

MADISON — Cornelius Johnson caught both of Cade McNamara's touchdown passes and No. 14 Michigan remained unbeaten Saturday with a 38-17 victory over Wisconsin, which lost starting quarterback Graham Mertz to a chest injury.

Wisconsin (1-3, 0-2 Big Ten) trailed 13-10 and had the ball to start the third quarter when Mertz was sacked by Daxton Hill on a third-and-9 play. Mertz and tight end Jake Ferguson both went to the locker room with chest injuries after that play, and neither returned to the game.

Once Mertz and Ferguson departed, Michigan scored 25 straight points to put the game out of reach.

"It didn't make a difference who was on the other side of the ball," Michigan linebacker David Ojabo said. "It was just a relentless effort."

The Wolverines (5-0, 2-0) won at Madison for the first time since 2001 by shutting down Wisconsin's rushing attack, something Michigan had failed to do the last couple of seasons. Michigan had lost in each of its last five trips to Camp Randall Stadium.

Wisconsin beat Michigan 35-14 in 2019 and 49-11 in 2020 while rushing for over 340 yards in each of those games. Michigan limited the Badgers to 43 yards on 32 carries Saturday.