UW football: New schedule changes Minnesota date, other games' locations

The 2021 Big Ten Conference football slate got some adjustments Friday after the 2020 schedule required an overhaul.
The University of Wisconsin kept its original season opener, hosting Penn State on Sept. 4, but had the Battle for Paul Bunyan’s Axe against Minnesota moved to Nov. 27, the last week of the regular season. UW will travel to Purdue and Nebraska instead of hosting them this season.
The Big Ten said it needed to change this year’s schedule to reset game site rotations and crossover matchups between the East and West Divisions that were thrown out of whack last season.
UW coaches or players were not available for comment on the new schedule, per a UW official.
After a disappointing 4-3 campaign last season — one rocked by COVID-19 and injuries — the Badgers are looking to return to Big Ten title contention.
The Badgers haven’t played Penn State since a 22-10 loss in 2018, haven’t beaten the Nittany Lions since 2011, but are 6-4 all-time at home against PSU.
UW sees a familiar face in former coach Bret Bielema when it travels to Champaign in October. Bielema won three consecutive conference championships while leading the Badgers and has the second-most wins in program history (68-24). Illinois beat then-No. 6 Wisconsin on a field goal with time expiring when the teams played at Illinois in 2019.
UW will travel to Nebraska this season after the 2020 game against the Cornhuskers was canceled due to the Badgers’ COVID-19 outbreak. The Badgers have topped Nebraska in their past seven meetings.
The Badgers’ nonconference schedule remains intact, including a marquee matchup against Notre Dame on Sept. 25 at Soldier Field in Chicago. That game got even more interesting after quarterback Jack Coan transferred from UW to Notre Dame this offseason. Coan was a graduate transfer and will be in the running to start for the Irish. UW hasn’t played Notre Dame since 1964.
UW also is slated to host Army on Oct. 16, marking the first time the programs have played against one another.
Big Ten notes
The Maryland athletic department slogan is “Fear The Turtle.” In seven seasons in the Big Ten, its football team has scared no one.
That might be about to change judging by the recruiting work done by coach Mike Locksley and his staff.
Locksley signed four four-star prospects in December and completed their class with five-star linebacker Terrence Lewis of Opa Locka, Florida, ranked the No. 20 player in the country by 247Sports.
Maryland’s recruiting class is No. 4 in the Big Ten behind Ohio State, Michigan and Wisconsin and 18th nationally in the 247Sports composite rankings.
Ohio State wrapped up its class in December, with 18 of the 21 players rated as four- or five-star recruits. That’s second most behind Alabama’s 22. Six of the top 50 recruits in the nation signed with the Buckeyes.
Northwestern blows up correlations between where a team ends up in the recruiting rankings and how it fares on the field.
The defending West Division champion’s 11-man class ranked 11th in the conference and fifth in the West. The Wildcats topped it off with the signings of two receivers, four-star Jordan Mosley of Mobile, Alabama, and three-star Calvin Johnson of French Camp, Mississippi.
Illinois added two three-star prospects to the group of 14 players recruited by former coach Lovie Smith and his staff. Running back Josh McCray of Enterprise, Alabama, and linebacker Dwayne Johnson of Snellville, Georgia, made their commitments official Wednesday.