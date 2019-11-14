UW football: Nebraska QB Martinez a man of mystery for Badgers

“He’s a game-changer when he’s healthy,” Leonhard said. “Obviously he’s been nicked up and I think that affects his run and pass game. Just from comfort level, I’m sure from a practice standpoint, trying to take care of him, you have to with guys like that. You’ve seen him just a little bit off.

“You watch the tape and there’s guys running wide open, you watch the tape and there’s dynamic playmakers all over the field. So you can’t count on, ‘Oh, he’s going to miss some throws.’ You can’t do that as a coach, you can’t do that as players, you can’t watch the tape and see, ‘He’s going to miss this throw.’ You’ve got to assume they’re going to be perfect, and he’s shown the ability to do that.”

Nebraska coach Scott Frost has seen good flashes from Martinez this season, with games against Colorado (356 total yards, four total TDs) and Illinois (443, three) standing out. But Martinez is completing just 59.5 percent of his passes, and has seven touchdowns to go with six interceptions. Frost said Monday he wants to see his signal-caller be more consistent.