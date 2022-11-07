UW Football: More players set to return against Iowa for Badgers

The University of Wisconsin football program unveiled its preliminary status report Monday morning, and the team listed only two Badgers who will not participate in a key divisional contest.

The Badgers designated running back Chez Mellusi (right arm) and outside linebacker Aaron Witt (right leg) as out for Saturday's matchup at Iowa (2:30 p.m., FS1).

UW did not list kicker Vito Calvaruso (right leg), defensive end Isaiah Mullens (right leg) or safety Preston Zachman (right arm) as out this week. Calvaruso has played in only two games this season, going 1 of 3 on field goal opportunities but connecting on all seven extra-point attempts.

Mullens has missed the last four games, while Zachman has not played since the win at Northwestern.

UW interim coach Jim Leonhard said Monday it still was too early to tell if Mullens and Calvaruso will play. They likely will be game-time decisions.

UW updated its depth chart at several positions. Fifth-year senior Chase Wolf now sits as the No. 2 quarterback behind Graham Mertz. Fourth-year junior Hayden Rucci reassumes the first-team tight end spot after returning from injury, with fifth-year senior Jack Eschenbach now designated at No. 2.

The first-team offensive line matches what was seen Saturday against Maryland. The team listed Tanor Bortolini as the starting left guard and Trey Wedig as right guard. Sixth-year senior Tyler Beach, who worked as an extra lineman last weekend against the Terrapins, was the No. 2 left guard.

Seventh-year senior Justin Clark replaced Semar Melvin as one of the second-team cornerbacks, while sophomore Hunter Wohler reemerged as one of two backup safeties in the two-deep. Third-year sophomore Max Lofy was the No. 2 nickelback behind Cedrick Dort Jr.

UW designated Nate Van Zelst as the first-team field goal kicker, with freshman Gavin Lahm as the backup. Lahm also held second-team kickoff specialist duties.