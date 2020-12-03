UW football: Mertz ready to bounce back as No. 18 Badgers host 10 Indiana

That number may seem hard to believe, but offensive coordinator Joe Rudolph noted the hours can add up if players do their own individual film study to go along with their team-wide or position-wide sessions.

Rudolph said he expects Mertz to benefit from going over what went wrong at Northwestern.

"He will bounce back in a great way, as everyone will," Rudolph said. "It's not the first time we've gone in there and not done a great job in taking care of the ball, and we've bounced back. That's part of the reason why this is the program that it is, the resiliency of the group and the mindset to bounce back and attack the next opportunity at a million percent."

The Hoosiers average 3.33 sacks per game to lead the Big Ten and rank 15th nationally. Mertz said it seems that most of Indiana's interceptions have resulted from pressure that forces quarterbacks into making bad throws.

Indiana's secondary has made the most of those opportunities.

"The vision coverage has been a big thing for us," Indiana cornerback Jaylin Williams said. "The vision coverages give us a chance to read the quarterback and see where he is going. We have played a lot of one-read quarterbacks in the past couple of weeks, and we have been able to make our reads based on the movement of their shoulders."