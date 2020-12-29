UW football: Mertz looks to get back on track vs Wake Forest

Mertz said he’s made a big step mentally and hopes that will carry over to next season.

“It’s just going to be continuing to just grow and (work on) footwork, timing and everything like that, nailing it down in the spring,” Mertz said. “And once we get done with the season, I can take a step back and then do a cut-up of all my incompletions, all my completions and then try to map out my offseason training plan. So definitely, there’s always stuff to learn, always stuff that you’ve got to grow on and adapt. So it’ll be a really, really good offseason.”

Some other things to watch Wednesday between Wisconsin and Wake Forest:

Top-ranked defense

Wake Forest (4-4) quarterback Sam Hartman, who played high school football in Charlotte, has had a solid season with 10 touchdown passes and one interception, but he will be facing a stiff test with the Badgers.

Wisconsin has the No. 1-ranked defense in the country, allowing just 263.5 yards per game. They are also tied with Rice, allowing the fewest offensive TDs (10) in the country.

“They are physical, they are big and they are stout,” Clawson said.

Berger’s return