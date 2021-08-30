UW football: Mertz finding the right balance of football and life

It’s a difficult line to walk. Being a football addict is celebrated and almost expected given the position he plays. But Mertz found out firsthand last season that dedicating time to himself is as important as the time he gives to the game.

“I think the sand was shifting all year underneath him, so there was no chance to get into a rhythm with anything, you know?” Ron said. “So one challenge came, and it was a completely different thing the next day, but it was constant. So there was no pattern to it. It was more of a chaos around him to just keep him off kilter.

“He’s a kid you need to tell him to back off and go chill out for the weekend. That’s his deal.”

‘Positive Graham’

Mertz being honest with himself wasn’t solely about where he could improve.

It also has allowed him to realize one personality trait that — even in the face of being called annoying by his friends for it — he won’t compromise.

Mertz is relentlessly positive. And it’s a choice at each turn. He credits his parents for instilling that upbeat mindset. They preached the pitfalls of negativity and how it only begets more of itself.