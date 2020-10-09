UW football: Mertz confident, staying in moment as Badgers' QB

The pages of Graham Mertz’s notebooks are filling up faster these days.

Not just from his classwork at the University of Wisconsin, but also as the football team’s likely starting quarterback. Since senior Jack Coan injured his foot last week, Mertz — a touted prospect out of high school and now a redshirt freshman for the Badgers — has been taking the first-team snaps under center.

During a Zoom teleconference with reporters Thursday, Mertz said he’s tried to maintain a “sponge mentality,” absorbing as much information as he could as he prepares to lead No. 16 UW, which opens its season against Illinois the weekend of Oct. 24.

“I try to take notes on everything. For me, it’s like you go through the meeting, you get a bunch of coaching points and you probably grasp on a couple of things. But if you write down everything, go back over it the next couple of days, you’ll keep catching onto more and more points. Especially as a quarterback, the more notes you can take, the more things you can grasp onto,” Mertz said.

“These past couple of weeks, my note-taking’s been coming in handy for me.”