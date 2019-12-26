UW football: Linebackers Johnson, Bell seeing more action

UW defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard said one of Johnson’s best traits is his knowledge of the scheme.

“He’s always a guy who is going to be right,” Leonhard said. “He knows his job, he understands what he’s got to do. He knows himself, he knows what his strengths and limitations are. He always finds him way around the football,

“It’s been huge to be able to add him a little bit more to that rotation, take some snaps off of Noah, take some snaps off of Zack Baun and still get big production. It’s fun to watch him. He’s playing with great energy. He realizes this is close to the end of his Badger career. The urgency he’s playing with, and the fun, you can see it in his eyes, he’s having a blast every week. It’s always fun to see seniors play great ball.”

Bell, a junior from Birmingham, Alabama, brings a unique physicality to the position. At 6-foot-4 and 249 pounds, Bell is the heaviest outside linebacker on the squad and one of the tallest.

He’s played in five games this season, and got a sack on a fourth-down play against Purdue last month. He had a tackle in 11 snaps against Minnesota and two in 24 snaps against Ohio State.