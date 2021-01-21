UW football: Kolodziej will take over as the team’s D-line coach FRI

 Skip to main content
UW football: Kolodziej will take over as the team's D-line coach
Wisconsin football

UW football: Kolodziej will take over as the team's D-line coach

Matt Henningsen

Henningsen

The University of Wisconsin football program turned to a person inside the building to fill its defensive line coaching position.

Ross Kolodziej, a former Badgers defensive lineman, will take over as the team’s D-line coach after six seasons as the head strength and conditioning coach. Kolodziej also worked for UW coach Paul Chryst as head strength and conditioning coach for a year at Pittsburgh prior to returning to UW.

“When I wrapped up my playing career, it was my intent to get into coaching with the idea of becoming a defensive line coach,” Kolodziej said in a release from the program Wednesday. “So when (defensive coordinator) Jim Leonhard and Paul Chryst came to me asking if I wanted to coach, saying that they think I can help the program be successful in this role, it was an easy answer to their question.

“I get to work with and learn from a tremendous group of coaches on the football side, and I can’t think of a better place to be or a better group of players to coach.”

Kolodziej, a Stevens Point product, started 45 games for the Badgers between the late 1990s and early 2000s, playing on two Big Ten Conference championship teams and in two Rose Bowls. He also helped the Badgers win conference titles in track and field. He played seven seasons in the NFL and three in the UFL after graduating. He joins Chryst, Leonhard, offensive coordinator Joe Rudolph, quarterbacks coach Jon Budmayr and tight ends coach Mickey Turner as UW alumni on the staff.

Chryst said in a statement Kolodziej’s knowledge of the position and of the players on the team made him a strong candidate for the position.

“I’m confident in his abilities as a coach and have witnessed that first-hand through all the years we have been together,” Chryst said. “Our players who have worked with Ross, both present players and guys that have gone through the program, are fired up for him. I know our current guys in the D-line room are looking forward to getting to work with him even more closely now.”

Kolodziej takes over for Inoke Breckterfield, who left to join the staff at Vanderbilt earlier this month.

Kolodziej helped overhaul the strength and conditioning program this summer to accommodate COVID-19 protocols and continued to do so throughout the fall season.

“More than anything I’m excited to get started,” Kolodziej said. “What I do on a day-to-day basis will be different, but it won’t be a change in terms of what we’re trying to accomplish. I’m excited for the chance to continue impacting our program and helping our guys become the best they can be.”

There is no longer an assistant football coach position posted on UW’s website. But a UW spokesman said the strength and conditioning coaching position will be filled. UW lists four assistant strength and conditioning coaches on its team website. With Kolodziej running the strength program, the Badgers produced 33 NFL players.

“I’m proud of what we’ve helped our players accomplish and I feel confident in our staff to carry on what we’ve built in the weight room,” Kolodziej said.

Kolodziej takes over a position that lost two of the best and most experienced players from the 2020 season. Senior Isaiahh Loudermilk declined to take the extra year of eligibility and will try his hand at the NFL while senior Garrett Rand announced he was stepping away from football due to a number of injuries.

The defensive line has one returning starter in nose tackle Keeanu Benton, a Janesville native, and will hopefully get redshirt junior Matt Henningsen back healthy from a left arm injury. Henningsen rotated at end with Loudermilk and Rand before his injury. Redshirt sophomore Isaiah Mullens also was a factor at end in 2020 and may be asked to take a starting role.

Young ends such as James Thompson Jr. and Cade McDonald also saw playing time this season.

Ross Kolodziej

Kolodziej 
Paul Chryst h/s 2018

Chryst
Isaiahh Loudermilk

Loudermilk
