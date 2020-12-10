UW football: Iowa QB Petras more comfortable by the week

“From just watching tape, certainly very talented,” UW coach Paul Chryst said of Petras. “You watch the early games and you kind of see how he’s developed and grown. I think he’s really talented and obviously playing good football. I think (he) fits what they want to do and has the ability to throw a lot of different throws.”

As the Badgers study game tape of Petras, the burgeoning chemistry between he and his receivers stands out.

“He’s definitely improved,” said inside linebacker Leo Chenal, who’s second on UW in tackles with 22. “Just watching him, he’s gaining confidence and he’s getting better on his throws and his timing and he’s gaining trust with his receivers. It’s all just about trusting our game plan and knowing that he’s a good player, he’s capable of making those throws, just trust our game plan and be ready to stack up and come ready to play.”

When Stanley was under center for Iowa, he was known to call an audible or check out of plays depending on what he saw from the defense. Petras isn’t quite there yet, but his command of the line and of the offense is evident, UW safety Eric Burrell said.