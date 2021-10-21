UW football: How advice from teammates, role models has pushed RB Allen

“He's a natural football player,” Mellusi said. “I think the world has already kind of seen he’s pretty damn good.”

When Allen’s needed a shot of confidence as he got used to college football or embraced his new role, he’s found it in redshirt sophomore quarterback Graham Mertz. Mertz’s self-belief is unwavering, regardless of the game’s outcome, and the pair talk weekly about the game plan and opportunities for Allen to cut it loose and run like the Badgers know he can.

UW defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard insists Allen one day will be playing on his side of the ball. As heavily as Leonhard was involved in Allen’s recruitment, he’s not surprised that Allen’s made the quick impact he has and how he’s positioned himself as a crucial piece of the offense for the second half of the season.

“We all know the physical tools that he has, but emotionally, same guy every day,” Leonhard said. “Just comes in, knows he has high goals and just comes and works and keeps his mouth shut and just powers forward. You love the approach that he has. He’s a little bit wise beyond his years to just put his head down and just get to work.

“He’s still going to find a way to play some defense, don't worry. We'll steal him back at some point. Just doing a great job and he's a tone-setter. There's no question about that. You see the physicality and you see any time you get a big back like that, you see an O-line just kind of get a different look in their eye knowing that, ‘All right, let's give him some space, get him rolling downhill.’ It's fun to watch.”

