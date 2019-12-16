UW football: Honors keep coming for Taylor and Biadasz

The individual honors for the Wisconsin football team continue to pile up.
On Monday, Wisconsin landed three players on the Associated Press’ All-American teams.
Junior center Tyler Biadasz and junior tailback Jonathan Taylor were named first-team selections, while senior linebacker Zack Baun was a second-team pick.
Taylor earned his second consecutive first-team selection, and was a second-team pick as a freshman. Taylor was a key threat for UW (10-3) as a runner and a receiver. He had 1,909 yards and 21 touchdowns rushing and tallied 209 yards and five touchdowns receiving. His 26 touchdowns scored led the Football Bowl Subdivision.
Biadasz — an Amherst native — was the lynchpin at center of the offensive line that cleared the way for Taylor. UW gained 3,127 yards on the ground and scored 37 touchdowns. The Badgers allowed just 20 sacks this season. He’s the first AP first-team center for UW since Cory Raymer in 1994.
Baun, a linebacker, led the Badgers with 12½ sacks and had 71 total tackles. He forced two fumbles and had one interception, which he returned for a touchdown.
No. 1 LSU and No. 2 Ohio State each placed three players on the first team.
Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow of LSU highlighted the first-team offense and Heisman finalist Chase Young of Ohio State leads the defense on the team presented by Regions Bank that was chosen by a panel of 15 college football poll voters.
The top-ranked Tigers also placed receiver Ja’Marr Chase and cornerback Derek Stingley on the first team. Young was joined on the first team by Ohio State by teammates Wyatt Davis, a guard, and Jeff Okudah, a cornerback. No. 3 Clemson’s only first-team All-American was linebacker Isaiah Simmons. No. 4 Oklahoma was represented on the first team by receiver CeeDee Lamb.
Ohio State led all teams with seven players selected to the three All-America teams, including quarterback Justin Fields, who made the second team.
Note
Wisconsin added another defensive player for its 2021 recruiting class on Sunday.
Ayo Adebogun, a three-star outside linebacker prospect out of Homestead High School in Mequon, made his oral commitment to the Badgers, according to Rivals and 247sports. The 6-foot-3, 205-pounder was a second-team all-state selection by the Wisconsin Associated Press this season, and he is the seventh member of the 2021 class.
Adebogun tallied 16 sacks and 75 total tackles this season, according to wissports.net.
He’s the second 2021 commitment for the Badgers this weekend, following inside linebacker Bryan Sanborn out of Lake Zurich, Illinois, who committed Friday night.
Sanborn is the younger brother of Badgers’ sophomore inside linebacker Jack Sanborn.
Bryan is a three-star prospect in the 2021 class on both 247sports and Rivals. The 6-foot-2, 215-pound linebacker out of Lake Zurich, Ill., had a handful of Power Five offers, including Iowa, Minnesota and Nebraska.
“First off I want to thank god for shaping me into the person and athlete I am today. I want to thank my family for always being there for me and supporting me through this process. To the Lake Zurich community thank you for supporting me and my family through everything, Lake Zurich is truly the best,” Bryan wrote in a tweet announcing his commitment.