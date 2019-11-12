UW football: Hicks has become Badgers' sharpest corner

As you learn from watching him, opposing offenses haven’t challenged Hicks much in recent weeks. UW coach Paul Chryst has enjoyed watching Hicks grow into the player he’s been recently.

“Faion’s been fun to be around. None of us have played perfectly, but I think that he’s done a great job of it. Like any player as they grow and mature, he’s confident in what he’s doing, the techniques that he’s using and being asked to use,” Chryst said.

“Then I think that there’s a point in everyone’s career where they start truly playing the game, you know, they’re not thinking as much. I think he’s at that point where he’s playing it. It’s been fun to see his growth. Obviously, we lean on him a ton.”

Better than before

The Badgers were young and talented at cornerback last season, with Hicks emerging as one of the top players the team had at the position. But inexperience and poor decisions plagued the unit throughout the year.

Players in UW’s secondary vowed in the offseason to return better than what they showed, knowing the same group would be together again. The first step to improving, Hicks said, was understanding the defense as a whole rather than just his role in it.