UW Football: Herbig's 'targeting' call to be appealed by team

University of Wisconsin interim coach Jim Leonhard is doing all he can to get his top pass rusher on the field to start against Minnesota.

The Badgers host the Gophers at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, and UW is hoping it can have junior outside linebacker Nick Herbig for the full game after he was flagged for a targeting call last week against Nebraska.

Herbig’s penalty came late in the third quarter last week, which means he’s ineligible for the first half against Minnesota. However, Badgers interim coach Jim Leonhard said UW has initiated a review process in which it petitions the NCAA’s director of officials to look at the play. Herbig could be allowed to play the full game if it’s determined the penalty wasn’t warranted.

“Don’t agree with the call,” Leonhard said. “He was committed to making a tackle and did everything he could to avoid contact as far as rolling off and unfortunate that it was called that way. Hopefully we can get it changed, but I don’t know what the likelihood of that will be.”

Leonhard believes hits that are clear violations of the rules should be punished, but the subjective nature of targeting calls like Herbig’s create situations that are too punitive.

“Some situations like Nick’s kind of fall into that gray area of depends on how somebody sees it that day, and that’s what I hate for these guys,” Leonhard said. “They work too hard to get thrown out of games and miss time for bang-bang situations that you can clearly see were not violent and intentional.”

Mellusi to return in 2023

UW senior running back Chez Mellusi told reporters Monday he is planning to return to UW next season, exercising his extra year of eligibility granted by playing through the COVID-altered season in 2020.

Mellusi transferred from Clemson before the 2021 season and has been a significant contributor to the UW offense since arriving. He’s gained 1,136 yards and scored six touchdowns on the ground in 16 games, despite suffering injuries each season at UW. He tore his ACL last season and broke a bone in his arm against Northwestern this year.

Injury, report depth chart updates

Sophomore outside linebacker Aaron Witt was the only player listed as out for the Minnesota game.

Senior cornerback Justin Clark wasn’t given an injury designation after he was injured after making a tackle late in the first quarter at Nebraska. He was on the sidelines wearing a walking boot and using crutches.

Right guard Trey Wedig (left arm) was out against Nebraska and did not travel with the team. He was listed as the starting right guard on the depth chart with senior Michael Furtney as the backup.

Kicker Vito Calvaruso (right leg) missed the Nebraska game and only has played in two games this season, but he wasn’t listed on the status report. Defensive end Isaiah Mullens (right leg) didn’t play against Nebraska and has missed six games this season but wasn’t listed on the report.

UW still shows the following players as out for the season: cornerback Al Ashford III (left leg), safety Travian Blaylock (right leg), tight end Clay Cundiff (left leg), defensive end Mike Jarvis (left leg), tight end Cam Large (right leg), inside linebacker Luna Larson (right leg) and defensive end Isaac Townsend (left leg).

UW’s depth chart only listed one change, with Mellusi moving into the No. 2 spot behind Braelon Allen. Allen, Mellusi and senior Isaac Guerendo will share the load in the backfield.