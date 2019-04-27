MADISON — Four University of Wisconsin football players will take their games to the next level after being selected in the 2019 NFL Draft this weekend.
Offensive linemen Michael Dieter and David Edwards, along with linebackers Ryan Connelly and Andrew Van Ginkel, were picked in the draft held at Nashville, Tenn.
The Miami Dolphins selected Deiter with the 15th pick of the third round (78th overall) on Friday night, making him the first UW player off the board in this year's draft.
Deiter started a program-record 54 games in all during his Badgers career - 24 at left guard, 16 at center and 14 at left tackle. He even scored a touchdown against Illinois in 2017.
He's expected to play guard in the NFL, although he could also potentially excel at center.
"Michael Deiter would be the definition of versatility and toughness," Badgers offensive coordinator and offensive line coach Joe Rudolph said through a video tweeted out by UW. "Just did an outstanding job of leading. He's unselfish and is a great example of what a Wisconsin offensive lineman is and left a great legacy."
Deiter became the first UW offensive lineman drafted since the New Orleans Saints took Ryan Ramczyk with the final pick of the first round in 2017.
Along with his versatility, Deiter said he's capable of providing a positive influence to an NFL locker room.
"I think I can be a good leader," Deiter said after UW's Pro Day in March. "I did it (at UW). And it's not like I'm super vocal or anything like that. It's just something I can do. I'm good at working within a team. I can make friends with anyone. I think I'm good at bringing people together."
The New York Giants selected Connelly – a former walk-on – with the fifth pick of the fifth round (143rd overall).
The Butkus Award semifinalist recorded a career-high 89 tackles in just 12 games last season despite playing through a core injury the entire year.
"There were a couple times where I didn't feel as explosive or necessarily as fast with top-end speed (last season)," Connelly said. "I don't think it really affected me in the box necessarily. Obviously, I probably didn't have the same strength as I normally would. ... But for the most part I feel like i was still able to have a successful year."
The Dolphins also selected outside linebacker Van Ginkel with the 13th pick of the fifth round (151st overall).
Van Ginkel played through an ankle injury for much of his senior season but tested well during pre-draft workouts.
The former South Dakota and Iowa Western player ranked in the top eight among linebackers at the NFL Combine in the vertical jump, broad jump, three-cone drill and 20-yard shuttle before running the 40-yard dash in 4.56 seconds at UW's Pro Day in March.
The Los Angeles Rams took Edwards, a tackle, with the 169th overall pick.
Edwards will join another former Badgers tackle, Rob Havenstein, in Los Angeles. The Rams took Havenstein in the second round in 2015.
Edwards skipped his senior season to enter the draft this year and said after UW's Pro Day in March that he expected to be a Day 2 pick from what he'd heard.
He played the first 10 games of last season with a shoulder injury he suffered in fall camp before sitting out UW's final three contests. While he now feels healthy, his play appeared to have suffered due to the injury in particular games last season.
The former tight end said he received a second-round grade from the NFL College Advisory Committee following his redshirt sophomore year in 2017, but he opted to stay with the Badgers for his junior season.
