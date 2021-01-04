UW football: Former QB Jack Coan transfers to Notre Dame WEDS

The Badgers may see Jack Coan on the football field quite soon.
Coan, a former University of Wisconsin quarterback, announced Monday night he will be transferring to Notre Dame.
“Extremely thankful for the opportunity. Let’s get to work!” Coan wrote on Twitter. It was Coan’s first tweet since June 2017.
The Badgers are scheduled to face Notre Dame next season on Sept. 25 at Soldier Field in Chicago.
Coan is a graduate transfer from UW, so he will be eligible to play for the Fighting Irish next season. Notre Dame’s year ended in the College Football Playoff semifinals with a 31-14 loss to No. 1 Alabama in the Rose Bowl.
Notre Dame quarterback Ian Book was a graduate student this year and he’s been the starter since 2018. Assuming Book is moving onto the NFL, the Fighting Irish had five other quarterbacks on their roster and two incoming freshmen at the position, but none are proven.
The Irish’s returning scholarship quarterbacks are Brendon Clark and Drew Pyne, though Clark was dealing with a knee injury during the latter part of this season. Notre Dame’s recruiting class includes quarterbacks Tyler Buchner and Ron Powlus III, the son of former Irish quarterback and current associate athletic director Ron Powlus.
Buchner is rated as the nation’s No. 3 dual-threat quarterback and No. 65 overall prospect in his class according to composite rankings compiled by 247Sports.
Coan broke his foot in UW’s training camp and did not play this year. Coan was a highly touted lacrosse prospect out of high school and committed to Notre Dame before choosing to play football.
Coan played in 25 games in his UW career, including 18 starts. The Badgers went 12-6 in his starts, including 10-4 last season. Coan passed for 3,278 yards, 23 touchdowns and eight interceptions in his career. He had 297 completions on 437 attempts (67.96%) over his three seasons and averaged 7.5 yards per pass. His 236 completions last season set a program record. Coan also rushed for five touchdowns.
The reason for his transfer has not been publicly discussed and a message sent to his father was not returned.
Redshirt freshman Graham Mertz started all seven games for UW (4-3) this season.
“I think it was certainly the teammates that he was with, he’s had a positive impact on them,” UW coach Paul Chryst said when asked about Coan’s impact on the team.
“Certainly point to a lot of games where he played and helped this team win games and some big games. Probably a lot of little different components to what his mark was. But you know what was pretty neat — and a lot of guys have this opportunity and Jack certainly has done this and many have — but the fact that they did leave a mark, they did leave a lasting impression. I think that’s something to be proud of.”
Coan’s only public statement since announcing he was transferring expressed gratitude to UW.
“Thank you Wisconsin for the greatest 4 years of my life,” Coan wrote in a social media post. “Being at Wisconsin has been the experience of a lifetime that I will cherish forever. Thank you to my teammates, coaches, athletic trainers, and support staff who have helped me in my time here.
“I have officially decided to enter the transfer portal. While this decision was not easy, I know it’s the right one for my family and I. Thank you for everything Wisconsin! I’ll love you forever!”
Note
This football season didn’t go the way Kendric Pryor hoped.
Injuries derailed what looked like it may have been a productive year for the senior wide receiver. But Pryor announced on Sunday he’ll be taking advantage of an unprecedented circumstance and returning to the University of Wisconsin for a sixth season.
“We back baby!” Pryor wrote in a social media post. “Ready to get back on the field with my brothers.”
Pryor is a versatile receiver for the Badgers, possessing the ability to play on the outside and in the slot. He’s also proven to be an effective runner on jet sweeps, a crucial factor in the UW offense that was absent this season after Pryor and fellow senior receiver Danny Davis suffered injuries that held them out multiple weeks.
The NCAA approved a blanket waiver that didn’t count this season against players’ eligibility, giving a fifth-year senior like Pryor the ability to return.
Pryor had eight catches for 119 yards this season and played in three of the team’s seven games. Pryor has 67 catches for 849 yards and four touchdowns in his career to go with 32 rushes, 368 yards and five scores on the ground.
UW offensive coordinator Joe Rudolph said last month that he believed Pryor and Davis would return to the team in 2021.
“I know (coach Paul Chryst) has spoken with guys more directly and they’ve done more to share their feelings going forward, knowing that they can always kind of change (their mind),” Rudolph said. “I would think that those two would want to take advantage of another year.”
Pryor adds a reliable option to a wide receiver group that would’ve been thin on game experience if he had left. UW brought in two wide receivers in the 2021 recruiting class and freshmen Chimere Dike and Devin Chandler emerged as every-game contributors.
Pryor is the fourth upperclassman to announce he’ll return to UW in 2021 — tight end Jake Ferguson, cornerback Faion Hicks and linebacker Jack Sanborn all have said they’ll be back with the Badgers next year.