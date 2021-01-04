UW football: Former QB Jack Coan transfers to Notre Dame WEDS

Coan broke his foot in UW’s training camp and did not play this year. Coan was a highly touted lacrosse prospect out of high school and committed to Notre Dame before choosing to play football.

Coan played in 25 games in his UW career, including 18 starts. The Badgers went 12-6 in his starts, including 10-4 last season. Coan passed for 3,278 yards, 23 touchdowns and eight interceptions in his career. He had 297 completions on 437 attempts (67.96%) over his three seasons and averaged 7.5 yards per pass. His 236 completions last season set a program record. Coan also rushed for five touchdowns.

The reason for his transfer has not been publicly discussed and a message sent to his father was not returned.

Redshirt freshman Graham Mertz started all seven games for UW (4-3) this season.

“I think it was certainly the teammates that he was with, he’s had a positive impact on them,” UW coach Paul Chryst said when asked about Coan’s impact on the team.