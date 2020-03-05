UW football: Former Packers coach catches on with Badgers

“This program is first-class in every way and I’m thrilled to be part of it,” Whitted said of UW.

“From my first conversation with coach Chryst, it just felt right. He’s a down-to-earth, genuine guy who comes so well-regarded in our profession. Then, when I had the opportunity to talk to the players, I knew it was the right fit. I’m excited to be back in college and making an impact on young men’s lives. I can’t wait to get going. I’m ready to get to work.”

Whitted entered the college coaching field in 2010 when he joined the staff at NCAA Division III Millsaps College. He was a quality control coach at UCLA in 2011 before landing at Colorado State. He served as the Rams’ wide receivers coach for seven seasons before joining the Packers in 2019.

Green Bay played in the NFC Championship Game last season but fired Whitted on Jan. 30 after one season.

Whitted had been Colorado State's wide receivers coach for seven seasons before joining the Packers staff. During Whitted's stint at Colorado State, Rashard Higgins in 2014 and Michael Gallup in 2017 were finalists for the Biletnikoff Award, given annually to the nation's top college receiver.

Whitted said he likes to lead by example and build relationships and trust with his players.

“It is a privilege to play this game and all I want for my players is to play for each other and play for something bigger than themselves, which is the team,” he said.

