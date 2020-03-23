UW football: Football flows through veins of Badger recruit

"Jake understands technique. He understands how to play the position," James said. "I'm not saying he's perfect right now, but he understands how to scrape, he understands how to attack, he understands where the play direction is going. He understands how to watch him. Those are the things that've really helped him play faster. He doesn't just line up and out-athlete everybody, he really, seriously studies the position."

Because of his size — 6-foot, 200 pounds — and the way he hits as an 3-4 inside linebacker, Chaney is already drawing comparisons to Chris Orr, the senior linebacker who graduated from UW this year.

After being a reserve behind the likes of now-NFL linebackers T.J. Edwards and Ryan Connelly, Orr is on his way to the NFL after a senior year in which he had 78 tackles, 11½ sacks and five pass breakups. Chaney said he understands the comparisons, and knows the impact Orr had in the locker room, something he saw up close when he visited.

“It’s a great comparison. But at the end of the day, I want to be my own person, build my own legacy at UW. Even though he’s a great player and it’s a great comparison, and it’s a lot to try to step into those shoes, I’m going to be my own player,” he said.